Amplify Welcomes Kingswood Wealth Advisors to All-in-one Wealthtech Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplify Platform (“Amplify”), a unified all-in-one wealth management platform for financial services, welcomes its newest client Kingswood Wealth Advisors (“Kingswood”), a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $2 billion in client assets.

This partnership will provide Kingswood with automated digital onboarding across multiple custodians, as well as streamlined reporting and dynamic trading capabilities across asset classes within a unified managed account (UMA) architecture.

Amplify goes beyond the turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) and registered investment advisor (RIA) operating system models, offering an all-in-one platform that powers essential functions for RIAs, broker-dealers and TAMPs. The platform aggregates firmwide data into one system, integrates smoothly with third-party services and offers a clear view of operations. By simplifying technology and reducing reliance on multiple apps, Amplify helps firms like Kingswood scale effectively, enabling deeper functionality that supports growth and better client outcomes.

“We’re energized to partner with Kingswood to be a catalyst for their growth initiatives for years to come,” said Vickie Lewin, Chief Growth Officer of Amplify. “We pride ourselves in delivering cutting-edge functionality that goes beyond the traditional TAMP model. Our modern, proprietary platform is built from the ground up with seamless integration in mind, making it possible for leading firms in the wealth management ecosystem to quickly and efficiently scale their operations.”

Kingswood provides boutique wealth management services and tailored investment banking solutions, serving more than 10,000 clients worldwide. Backed by the power of a global financial services institution, Kingswood is well-positioned to help individuals and businesses alike navigate the complexities of financial markets with confidence. As the firm continued executing on its organic and inorganic growth strategies, it was seeking a tech-forward, unified platform to be its end-to-end operating system.

“Partnering with Amplify allows us to further differentiate ourselves via a sophisticated, all-in-one platform that resonates with next-generation advisors,” added Val Peters, Chief Operating Officer of Kingswood. “Amplify’s technology allows us to streamline key processes and focus on providing meaningful value to both advisors and clients alike.”

Wealth management firms who are interested in scheduling a demo or learning more about Amplify’s modern technology platform can visit amplifyplatform.com. For more information on Kingswood, please visit kingswoodus.com.

About Amplify

The Amplify platform is a unified wealth management ecosystem focused on maximizing efficiency, improving client outcomes, and driving growth for the enterprise and advisor. Amplify automates and integrates the daily functions of a wealth management practice onto a single pane of glass. The platform combines a customizable chassis with experienced integration consultants and a hands-on support team to provide an integrated, scalable solution for RIAs, broker-dealers/OSJs, TAMPs, and multi-family offices. Amplify provides seamless digital capability around client onboarding, an institutional model marketplace, true UMA trading, and client lifecycle tracking, as well as integrated surveillance, billing, analytics, and reporting. Intuitive dashboarding for all firm stakeholders is driven through visibility funnels that provide clarity across daily business functions. Amplify’s cloud-based, multi-custodial framework makes it the ideal all-in-one platform for growth-minded wealth management enterprises. Amplify is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more, visit amplifyplatform.com.

About Kingswood U.S. / Kingswood Group

Kingswood U.S., part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. With our parent company, we represent more than $15 billion in AUM, and support 400 registered individuals. Kingswood has the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm and the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.