Accenture Federal Services Wins $1.6 Billion U.S. Air Force Cloud One Task Order

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services has been awarded a Task Order of up to $1.6 billion to efficiently scale and enhance the U.S. Air Force’s multi-cloud Cloud One environment.

This Task Order is the first of three follow-ons to the Air Force’s original Cloud One contract and serves as the agency’s one-stop multi-cloud, multi-vendor ecosystem for cutting-edge cloud services. Under the terms of the Task Order, Accenture Federal Services will perform as a managed service provider for cloud account services, delivering enterprise-scale software support foundational to the Cloud One modernization objective.

Using the company’s built-for-federal CloudTracker, Accenture Federal Services will also deliver automated financial management (FinOps) capabilities to provide real-time cost transparency, accelerated cost savings, and multi-cloud mission agility for the Warfighter.

“Accenture Federal Services will help the U.S. Air Force optimize its current cloud environment and support Cloud One in realizing its full potential,” said Justin Shirk, a Mission Operations and Cloud Ecosystems managing director in Accenture Federal Services. “Our deep understanding of the U.S. Air Force’s mission-critical requirements, combined with our robust expertise in cloud transformation with embedded FinOps, enable us to deliver a managed cloud and software service that expertly aligns with the agency’s long-term goals.”

Accenture Federal Services will also deliver multi-cloud billing and account management services for the Air Force.

“By maximizing cloud efficiencies, impressive cost benefits are created for federal agencies and our Defense Industrial Base clients,” said Ryan Fairchild, an Enterprise Digital Intelligence Domain (EDI) managing director in Accenture Federal Services. “Accenture Federal Services looks forward to helping the U.S. Air Force create a trusted and agile multi-cloud and software ecosystem designed to keep pace with today’s complex and dynamic IT environment.”

The length of the Accenture Federal Services Cloud One Task Order support contract is up to five years and 3 months.

Accenture Federal Services is a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

