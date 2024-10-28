Council Bluffs to Join Metronet’s 100% Fiber-Optic Network

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recognized by PCMag as the nation’s fastest major ISP, Metronet announced today its plans to bring high-speed, 100% fiber-optic internet service to the city of Council Bluffs. With Metronet’s planned private multimillion-dollar investment, Council Bluffs will become the 40th community in Iowa to benefit from Metronet’s residential multigigabit speeds of up to five gigabits and business speeds of up to ten gigabits.

Metronet’s two-year construction plan is expected to connect the first customers next fall. Metronet’s investment in Council Bluffs will transform the city’s digital infrastructure by connecting residents and businesses to fast, reliable fiber-optic internet.

Residents and businesses interested in Metronet’s services can visit metronet.com/ia/council-bluffs to sign up for pre-sale and construction updates.

“With Metronet’s plans to expand to Council Bluffs, our community will gain more competition and choice when it comes to internet providers,” said Mayor Matt Walsh. “Access to Metronet’s 100% fiber-optic internet will support our city’s growth and enhance our digital infrastructure and future. We look forward to this partnership with Metronet.”

“In today’s world, dependable internet is vital, and we are committed to delivering the quality connection that consumers deserve,” said Ben Ruzick, a Metronet vice president. “We are eager to welcome Council Bluffs to our expanding network as we prepare to construct fiber-optic internet throughout the community.”

Recognized as the country’s “Fastest Major ISP” by PCMag two years in a row, Metronet will equip Council Bluffs residents and businesses with the fastest, 100% fiber-optic multigigabit speeds. With access to Metronet directly from their home or business, consumers will tap into symmetrical upload and download speeds, improving the quality of life online.

Once construction begins, Council Bluffs residents will see Metronet trucks in the area. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to the start date. Additional notifications, such as yard signs, will also inform residents of upcoming construction. Metronet crews will be identifiable by ID tags and branded vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Council Bluffs area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

In addition to soon serving Council Bluffs, Metronet provides internet service to the Iowa communities of Ames, Bettendorf, Cedar Falls, Davenport, Des Moines, Mason City, Sioux City, Urbandale, Waterloo, West Des Moines, and dozens of others.

About Metronet:

Metronet is PCMag's “Fastest Major ISP” for 2023 and 2024, providing multigigabit internet service to homes and businesses in cities like Colorado Springs, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Lexington, Norfolk, Tallahassee and more than 300 other communities across 18 states. Expanding its fiber-optic network in more than 90 communities at any one time, Metronet has become the country's largest and fastest growing privately owned fiber-to-the-home company. More information on the Evansville, Ind.-based company can be found at metronet.com.