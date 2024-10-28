Buckle Up! The Bump and Consumer Reports Partner to Enhance Car Seat Safety for Parents

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bump, a leading multi-platform brand for pregnancy and parenting, announces today its partnership with Consumer Reports, one of the most respected nonprofit organizations in research, testing and advocacy, to spotlight essential product insights parents can trust for their growing family. With motor vehicle traffic crashes a leading cause of death for children, proper understanding and use of car seats is imperative for new parents. The Bump and Consumer Reports partnership aims to give parents a thorough review of car seat products that combine expertise and real parent testimonials from The Bump with Consumer Reports’ science-based testing.

Sharing free ratings of essential, lifesaving products like a car seat is a priority for The Bump and Consumer Reports, as the brands strive to make choosing safer products easier than ever. The Bump and Consumer Reports partnership offers The Bump readers access to a special discounted Consumer Reports membership with 10,000+ scientific reviews of products and services. Additionally, videos with questions from real parents and expert-backed answers on proper car seat use, Consumer Reports’ car seat quiz and lab-test ratings will be integrated within The Bump’s digital content to give parents the most trustworthy advice for choosing a safe and easy-to-use car seat.

The free, interactive car seat quiz leverages Consumer Reports’ ratings of 100+ tested car seats to help parents make an informed purchase that’s right for their family. The quiz yields customized recommendations that link directly to retailer sites for streamlined purchasing. Sample questions from Consumer Reports’ car seat quiz include:

Size of vehicle the car seat will be in most often

Number of car seats that must fit in the vehicle’s second row

Carrier weight preference to ensure the parent can easily transfer when necessary

The child’s age and weight

Preferred budget.

"A car seat is the first critical product parents need when they leave the hospital with their newborn," said Ashlee Neuman, content director at The Bump. "This kickoff moment for the parenthood journey underscores the importance of finding safe, reliable products that meet your family’s needs from day one. The Bump’s partnership with Consumer Reports provides an additional level of service to our parents and parents-to-be by simplifying the car seat selection process and empowering them to make informed buying decisions.”

“At Consumer Reports, we do rigorous testing to ensure products meet or exceed standards for safety, which we know is a top priority for parents and parents-to-be,” said Siobhan Adcock, director of baby content development at Consumer Reports. “Our partnership with The Bump lets us super-serve its audience. By combining our research and testing with The Bump’s expert and real-life parenting perspective, we're helping parents navigate important purchase decisions with confidence."

The Bump users will also have access to a special introductory offer of a 25 percent discount on Consumer Reports membership: just $29 with the discount for the first year. In addition to thousands of product reviews, the membership includes safety alerts for food and product recalls and other easy-to-use tools to help keep your family safe and save you money. The Bump users can join Consumer Reports by going to CR.org/TheBump.

Consumer Reports Car Seat Testing Methodology

Consumer Reports testing goes above and beyond federal safety standards, and its experienced team has developed robust crash tests to rank the seats that provide additional protection on a scale of basic, better and best. Consumer Reports’ certified child passenger safety technicians (similar to those at your local police or fire department) install each seat in five distinct vehicle types. Consumer Reports testers also evaluate how easy it is to adjust the seat's harness and weight, along with other everyday factors like putting the seat in the vehicle.

About The Bump

The Bump is a definitive voice for all parents and parents-to-be, offering real-life guidance through a multi-platform experience of timely expert advice, diverse lifestyle content and time-saving tools for parents on the go.

The Bump is part of The Knot Worldwide, a leading global marketplace and family of brands championing celebration, including The Knot, WeddingWire and Bodas.net.

Follow The Bump on social media: Facebook.com/TheBump and @TheBump on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Consumer Reports

Founded in 1936, Consumer Reports has a mission to create a fair and just marketplace for all. Widely known for its rigorous research and testing of products and services, it also surveys millions of consumers each year, reports extensively on marketplace issues and advocates for consumer rights and protections around safety as well as digital rights, financial fairness and sustainability. CR is independent and nonprofit.