Encore Bank Partners with Qualia to Streamline Real Estate Closing Services

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Encore Bank, a commercially focused financial institution with top-tier escrow banking services, today announced a strategic partnership with Qualia, the nation’s leading digital real estate closing platform. This collaboration aims to transform the real estate closing process through a robust technology integration with the Qualia platform.

“The infrastructure of the real estate closing process is complex, involves multiple parties and is in many ways disjointed,” said Phillip Jett, CEO of Encore Bank. “We are working to fix that. By integrating with Qualia, we can help title and escrow companies streamline their workflows, save money, mitigate fraud and deliver a superior experience for all parties involved.”

Encore Bank’s digital banking portal will operate seamlessly within Qualia’s title production software (TPS). Without such an integration, title and escrow companies often must revert to disjointed and manual processes. Switching between their bank portal and their TPS can lead to error-prone wire transfers that may result in higher labor expenses and potential ﬁnancial loss. Through Encore’s partnership with Qualia, these companies can access direct integrations for wires, earnest money deposit collection, automatic clearing and positive pay. This automation results in enhanced security, cost savings and faster, more accurate closings.

“We're proud to welcome Encore Bank to the Qualia Bank Partner Network,” said Jackson Reynolds, VP of Corporate Strategy. “By partnering with institutions like Encore, we're setting a new standard for cost savings, white-glove service and operational efficiency in the title and escrow industry. Our clients can now leverage direct bank integrations to mitigate risks and automate labor-intensive processes, while working with a partner that caters to their industry-specific needs.”

In addition to understanding the intricacies of the closing process, Encore Bank offers reduced banking fees and extended wire availability windows to their title and escrow clients, along with other title-specific features and tools to meet the fast-paced demands of the industry. By banking with Encore, title and escrow companies not only receive specialized support but can also earn substantial credits that can be used to offset fees for Qualia products and services.

About Encore Bank Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Encore Bank is a privately held, commercially focused bank that couples highly experienced and talented bankers with innovative technology to offer unprecedented levels of service to its clients through a hospitality-inspired concierge approach. Encore Bank was established in 2019 after its founders moved to the Capital Bank, rebranded it as Encore Bank and began its remarkable growth journey. Starting with just $159 million in total assets, seven employees and a single office, Encore has since expanded its presence into 19 offices across seven states. As a top-tier escrow banking institution, Encore is currently licensed to support title and escrow companies in 25 states across the U.S. For more information, visit BankEncore.com.

ABOUT QUALIA Qualia is the leading comprehensive digital closing platform used by title, escrow, real estate and mortgage lending professionals to transform home buying and selling into simple, secure, enjoyable experiences for millions of homeowners each year. The Qualia platform provides a secure system of record for the real estate settlement ecosystem through a suite of workflow, accounting, reporting, and collaboration products as well as its expansive product and service integrations. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX, and Superior, CO. For more information on Qualia, visit Qualia.com.