Convergint and Deloitte Forge Alliance to Address Rising Demand for Integrated Cyber-Physical Security Solutions

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convergint, a global leader in service-based security systems integration, has announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte. This new alliance provides powerful, integrated cyber and physical security services that are designed to help their clients address the evolving risk landscape. The alliance combines Deloitte’s advisory services, market insights, and cyber ecosystem with Convergint’s advanced technology expertise and last-mile service delivery for its customers, which allows them to optimize operations, support regulatory compliance, and mitigate risk.

The Convergint-Deloitte alliance offers an integrated approach for clients to address evolving security challenges, tailored specifically for mission-critical industries and sectors. As organizations face increasingly sophisticated threats, alliance offerings include:

Physical security risk assessments and enterprise security roadmap creation

Cyber-physical security convergence within Global Security Operations Centers (GSOCs)

Consolidation and integration of cyber and physical security programs

Execution of broad, enterprise security systems and strategies

Logical and physical identity management and in-wallet mobile credentialing

Risk advisory services that connect trust, resilience, and security

"Our collaboration with Deloitte aligns with Convergint’s corporate strategy to collaborate with organizations that drive the security industry forward. It will expand our growth opportunities in new markets while enhancing our service offerings for existing clients. By combining our innovative security services with Deloitte's capabilities, we're poised to deliver value to our customers," said Ann Fandozzi, CEO, Convergint.

"We're excited to pair Deloitte’s deep cybersecurity knowledge with our advanced physical security integration capabilities. This alliance will offer shared clients an integrated approach to security that combines Deloitte's physical and cyber-driven services with our technology solutions. Together, we'll provide tailored solutions that focus on the complex needs of each sector, helping clients to improve business outcomes while reducing risk,” said Brian Sweet, Director of Global and Enterprise Alliances, Convergint.

“As organizations contend with an expanding attack surface, it’s beneficial to integrate cyber and physical services that help address these advancing security challenges. Our alliance with Convergint will aid our shared clients in enhancing their resilience by assisting them to address both physical and cyber threats, determining regulatory compliance and offering tailored solutions to help mitigate risk—ultimately with the goal of improving risk mitigation measures and outcomes,” said Glenn Aga, Global Lead Alliance Partner for Convergint and a Managing Director, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

About Convergint

Convergint is a 2.5 billion USD global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 7 years, Convergint leads with over 10,000 colleagues and more than 220 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.