OptiTrack Teams Up with B&H, Making Motion Capture Technology More Accessible to US Customers

CORVALLIS, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, OptiTrack, the global leader in 3D tracking technology, announced the company is partnering with B&H, a leading equipment retailer for the media and entertainment communities. Through the partnership, OptiTrack’s motion capture (mocap) systems will be available to creative professionals, media organizations, production and post-production communities, and educational institutions in the US through The Studio, B&H’s professional division.

The Studio at B&H, a unique solution-based environment dedicated to all professional media markets, now features OptiTrack’s PrimeX motion capture cameras, CinePuck camera tracking tool and Motive optical motion capture software. From virtual production for theater and television to broadcast, streaming and animation, The Studio at B&H specializes in customized applications and installations, furthering the company’s comprehensive approach to supplying state-of-the-art technology and services to its customer base. With the addition of OptiTrack’s mocap solutions, The Studio at B&H customers can now explore and utilize advanced mocap technology that sets the standard for accuracy and reliability for their next project.

The collaboration pairs OptiTrack’s decades of 3D tracking technology leadership with The Studio at B&H’s robust team of dedicated product specialists. The Studio at B&H experts help organizations in the entire media and entertainment market, education, the arts, federal government, Fortune 500 and beyond identify the most appropriate equipment for their needs.

“Joining forces with The Studio at B&H marks a significant milestone for our organization,” said OptiTrack Executive Vice President Stephanie Hines. “We’re entering our first US distributor agreement with one of the largest online electronic dealers, which allows us to share more OptiTrack mocap solutions with more customers in more markets across America. The Studio at B&H possesses the expertise, passion and customer service we’re looking to pair with our range of industry-leading mocap cameras and tracking tools to unleash creativity like never before.”

OptiTrack is the first vendor to provide mocap cameras to B&H’s customers, enhancing the retailer’s inventory of nearly half a million technologies ranging from audio-visual gear and entertainment equipment to lighting, audio systems, computers, office technology and more.

“Adding OptiTrack to our technology portfolio for the content creation markets is a very important step for us,” said Michel Suissa, managing director at The Studio at B&H. “Collaborating with such industry leaders is a truly exciting proposition and we cannot wait to offer these remarkable solutions to our customers.”

OptiTrack mocap systems deliver the ultimate combination of accuracy and reliability, empowering content creators and visual storytellers to track, analyze and visualize motion data with unprecedented detail.

For more information about OptiTrack’s mocap systems now available through B&H, visit www.bhpotovideo.com or www.optitrack.com.

About OptiTrack

OptiTrack is a worldwide leader in 3D tracking technology, offering cutting-edge solutions renowned for accuracy and reliability. With a comprehensive range of high-performance cameras, software, and accessories, OptiTrack supports a diverse group of users ranging from entertainment and biomechanics to research and ground truth robotics. From capturing the subtle nuances of human movement to tracking complex interactions in virtual environments, OptiTrack technology empowers users to track, analyze, and visualize motion data with unprecedented detail. Whether it’s providing training or offering guidance on system optimization, OptiTrack is your partner in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, empowering innovation across the globe.