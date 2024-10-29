Thunes and Circle to Launch Stablecoin-powered Liquidity Management Solution

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced a strategic collaboration with Circle, a global digital financial firm and the issuer of stablecoins USDC and EURC through its regulated entities, to accelerate innovation in stablecoin liquidity management.

The alliance empowers Members of Thunes’ Direct Global Network to fund and execute cross-border transactions using USDC, enabling faster transfers in mere seconds, seven days a week. The use of USDC settlements boosts liquidity and reduces capital costs for Thunes’ Members.

Regulated stablecoins, such as USDC1, are upgrading the financial and payments ecosystem, acting as a bridge between traditional fiat currencies and digital assets. They offer a reliable medium for enhancing liquidity in payments, mitigating volatility, and facilitating seamless, near-instantaneous transactions across global markets. Such stablecoins leverage the speed, immutability and traceability advantages of blockchain technology, making them a new financial tool for businesses and individuals.

As an early adopter of this transformative technology, Thunes will use the power of stablecoins to optimize cross-border transactions and deliver faster, more cost-effective payment solutions and new opportunities for growth to Members of its Direct Global Network.

Floris de Kort, Thunes’ CEO said: “At Thunes, we are constantly innovating to ensure our Direct Global Network is accessible, fast, safe, and cost-effective. Settlements made with stablecoins provide exactly these four things. Working with Circle will provide real-time, 24/7 funding for our Members, with the speed of USDC settlement, as we look to further accelerate cross-border payments innovation.”

“Partnering with Thunes is an exciting expansion for USDC as a reliable and efficient cross-border payments settlement solution,” said Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle. “Circle’s collaboration with Thunes demonstrates the transformative power of digital dollars to enable secure, transparent money movement at the speed of the internet. USDC makes seamless cross-border transactions easier for companies and individuals, unlocking new economic opportunities and reducing friction in global financial transactions.”

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes’ proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes’ Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes’ Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes’ Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 15 locations, including Abidjan, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco, Sao Paulo and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses and developers to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Through its regulated entities, Circle is the issuer of USDC and EURC – two of the world’s largest fully reserved, regulated stablecoins accessible as open money protocols on the internet. Circle’s platform offers enterprise-grade APIs and SDKs to make it faster, easier, and safer for organizations to run their internet-scale business on the blockchain. Learn more at https://circle.com.

1 For a full list of Circle’s licenses, please visit here.