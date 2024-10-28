TRU Simulation delivers Full-Flight Simulator to Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) (Queensland Section)

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) has awarded Level D certification of a Full-Flight Simulator (FFS) to the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS Queensland Section). The FFS is reconfigurable to support training for the entire fleet of RFDS Queensland Section Beechcraft King Air model B200 and B300 aircraft. The simulator is the first of its kind in Australia and is housed in a new, purpose-built training facility next to the RFDS base in Bundaberg.

TRU Simulation, an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., the manufacturer of Beechcraft King Air aircraft, designs, manufactures and delivers high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for civil and defense customers.

“The Royal Flying Doctor Service is a highly respected organization in Australia that requires their pilots to be prepared to execute a variety of life-saving services. At TRU, we are committed to ensuring pilots have a world-class training device so they are ready for any challenge they may encounter,” said Jerry Messaris, vice president and general manager, TRU Simulation. “We are honored RFDS selected a TRU simulator for their crucial operations.”

The RFDS Queensland Section has a large Beechcraft King Air fleet, which is utilized to deliver aeromedical retrievals and provide healthcare services to regional, rural and remote Queenslanders. The new simulator will deliver world-class training for the pilots and crew to aid in the mission of providing the finest care to the furthest corners of Queensland.

The King Air Full-Flight Simulator, equipped with Collins Aerospace’s Pro Line Fusion avionics, incorporates TRU’s REALFeel control loading system, which produces a highly realistic flight experience. The full-flight motion of the simulator integrates TRU's REALCue system, featuring an electric motion base with 60-inch-stroke actuators. To create an immersive training environment, the visual system is equipped with high-definition projectors on a 200x40 degree display. All four King Air variants available to the FFS utilize TRU designed and developed aircraft systems and aerodynamics software package.

About TRU Simulation

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is a leading provider of high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for the aviation industry. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, TRU Simulation has been at the forefront of flight simulation technology for over a decade. Our customized simulator solutions empower pilots to navigate the skies confidently, while our state-of-the-art technology ensures safe and realistic training experiences. For more information, visit www.TRUSimulation.com.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.