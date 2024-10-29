Rudolph and Sletten Awarded Healthcare Campus Project in California Valued at More Than $1 Billion

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Rudolph and Sletten, has been awarded a contract valued at more than $1 billion for a healthcare campus project in California. The project scope of work includes the construction of a new hospital, an energy center and a parking garage. Work is expected to begin in late 2024 with substantial completion anticipated in 2029.

The contract value was added to the Company’s backlog in the third quarter of 2024.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget, while adhering to strict quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials and subcontractors required for a project. We also offer self-performed construction services including site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).