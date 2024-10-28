i2c Inc. Announces Partnership With Vantage Bank

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital banking and payments solutions, today announced it has signed Vantage Bank (San Antonio, Texas) as a new client.

The bank will leverage i2c’s solutions to support its card payment operations for its customers. i2c’s robust API-first platform enables Vantage Bank to offer best-in-class digital experiences to its customers.

For more than 20 years, i2c has supported banks across the globe, providing innovative solutions that enable them to drive digital transformation, deliver superior customer experiences and expand access to financial services.

“We partnered with i2c because we wanted a modern digital payments processor that could not only deliver personalized card experiences for our customers, but also provide the reliability and security that is critical to our business,” said Jay Leal, chief information officer at Vantage Bank. “The decision to partner with i2c was a very easy one to make.”

“i2c’s mission is to empower banks like Vantage Bank to navigate the complexities of bank modernization quickly, flexibly and reliably,” said Al Taylor, global head of financial institution solutions at i2c. “Our platform enables financial institutions to roll out secure, real-time banking services with ease, allowing them to stay ahead of market trends and better serve their customers.”

Tailored Banking Solutions for a Global Market

i2c enables banks to deliver secure, real-time banking experiences across DDA, savings, lending, RTP, credit, debit, prepaid and more. i2c’s comprehensive range of highly configurable services includes:

Unified Platform: One SaaS platform to service banking and payments products eliminating the need for integrating multiple platforms.

One SaaS platform to service banking and payments products eliminating the need for integrating multiple platforms. Digital First Solutions: Build and manage programs that prioritize secure, convenient and personalized interactions while meeting consumer demand for seamless online and mobile access.

Build and manage programs that prioritize secure, convenient and personalized interactions while meeting consumer demand for seamless online and mobile access. Application Enrollment : Custom real-time enrollment flows for seamless onboarding.

: Custom real-time enrollment flows for seamless onboarding. Card Issuance : Streamlined card issuance for debit, credit and prepaid products.

: Streamlined card issuance for debit, credit and prepaid products. Application Suite : A self-service platform for managing products and programs.

: A self-service platform for managing products and programs. Value-Added Services: Enhanced services for Fraud & Risk Management, Dispute Processing, Contact Center and Program Management services.

Alliances

With clients in over 200 countries and regions, i2c offers unmatched flexibility by supporting all major card networks, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover and UnionPay. Notable use cases include:

Banco Crédito de Perú : As a major player in Peru’s banking sector, Banco Crédito de Perú uses i2c’s platform to power its digital banking initiatives. Through real-time mobile banking services and cross-border remittances, i2c helps the bank reach a wider customer base, especially the unbanked population. This partnership underscores i2c’s role in advancing financial inclusion in Peru and delivering critical digital services that enhance customer convenience.

: As a major player in Peru’s banking sector, Banco Crédito de Perú uses i2c’s platform to power its digital banking initiatives. Through real-time mobile banking services and cross-border remittances, i2c helps the bank reach a wider customer base, especially the unbanked population. This partnership underscores i2c’s role in advancing financial inclusion in Peru and delivering critical digital services that enhance customer convenience. The Bank of Missouri (TBOM) : i2c and TBOM have partnered to provide a digital-first platform for opening deposit, credit card, loan and payment accounts for both consumers and businesses. This collaboration combines TBOM’s credit and loan expertise with i2c’s advanced processing technology, offering a customizable, white-labeled solution that helps go to market quickly. The platform ensures a seamless, secure experience for users and was recently awarded "Best Community Bank Modernization" at the 2024 Banking Tech USA Awards.

: i2c and TBOM have partnered to provide a digital-first platform for opening deposit, credit card, loan and payment accounts for both consumers and businesses. This collaboration combines TBOM’s credit and loan expertise with i2c’s advanced processing technology, offering a customizable, white-labeled solution that helps go to market quickly. The platform ensures a seamless, secure experience for users and was recently awarded "Best Community Bank Modernization" at the 2024 Banking Tech USA Awards. Cross River : Known for its pioneering work with fintech, Cross River works with i2c to offer card issuance and processing solutions. This collaboration with i2c enables Cross River to deliver innovative and scalable card payment solutions to consumers and businesses.

: Known for its pioneering work with fintech, Cross River works with i2c to offer card issuance and processing solutions. This collaboration with i2c enables Cross River to deliver innovative and scalable card payment solutions to consumers and businesses. GBank: This forward-thinking digital bank, collaborates with i2c to offer a range of debit, prepaid and credit card solutions, catering to both individual consumer and business clients. i2c’s platform enables GBank to deliver seamless digital banking experiences, including real-time payments, fraud management and credit card onboarding platform with operational capabilities, making banking more accessible and secure for a growing digital audience.

Each banking alliance demonstrates how i2c’s platform drives innovation by delivering solutions tailored to the unique needs of consumers served by these banks.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable banking and payment solutions. Using proprietary building block technology, clients can easily, quickly and cost-effectively create, launch and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for banking, credit, debit and prepaid programs. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a global, unified banking and payments platform. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, its next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @i2cinc.

About Vantage Bank

Vantage Bank is a family-owned $4.5 billion modern community bank headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. The bank has full-service banking centers located in the Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Rio Grande Valley, and San Antonio markets. Vantage is rated 5-Star Superior by BauerFinancial and is certified as a Great Place to Work. More information is available at www.vantage.bank.