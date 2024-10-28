Bojangles Transforms into Boojangles for Halloween, Unveiling All-New Bo Bites and Spooky Drive-Thru Experience

Bo Bites bring Bojangles’ signature Southern flavor to the nugget space, providing a bigger and better alternative to the typical fast-food fare. Bojangles fans can take part in the launch with a special offer by downloading the Bojangles app and using promo code “RIPNuggets” to get 20% off any Bo Bites combo from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3, at participating restaurants. (Photo: Business Wire)

Complete with a nugget graveyard – because Bo Bites put the competition’s nuggets to rest – the experience included a fright-filled drive-thru, eye-catching wrapped restaurant, thrilling themed surprises and gags, costumed Halloween Bo characters and more. Those who dared to enter were treated to a first taste of the scary-good Bo Bites.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ahead of Halloween, Bojangles transformed to Boojangles, turning its flagship original Charlotte restaurant into an immersive, Halloween-themed drive-thru experience that sent shivers down customers' spines. Just in time for spooky season, Bojangles transformed for one night only to debut its latest menu innovation – Bo Bites, which are bite-sized, hand-breaded chicken tender pieces perfect for snacking, mealtime or feeding your little monsters.

Click this link to see a video of Boojangles in action.

“We invite our fans to sink their teeth into something new, and Bo Bites are the perfect way to do that—packed with the legendary taste they love in a bite-sized form,” said Tom Boland, chief marketing officer at Bojangles. “So, RIP Nuggets because Bojangles’ Bo Bites are here, and they are scary good.”

Bojangles’ new Bo Bites are best enjoyed with Bo’s signature Peach Honey Pepper sauce or House-made Ranch and will be exclusively available through Dec. 29, while supplies last at participating restaurants. Fans can opt for an exclusive 4-piece serving for a quick snack on the go or choose from 6-piece, 9-piece and 12-piece options, offered a la carte or as a combo. For larger gatherings, fans can choose from 20-piece, 40-piece or 100-piece catering options. Guests can try Bo Bites by visiting their local restaurant, downloading the Bo App for delivery or pickup or using their favorite delivery provider.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles is a Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable Southern food made by hand from real recipes. Founded in 1977 as a single location in Charlotte, N.C., the beloved brand continues to grow – currently at around 820 company owned and franchised restaurants – bringing its focus on food and people along with it. For more information about Bojangles’ handcrafted approach to food and community impact, visit www.bojangles.com. To join in on the fan fun, follow Bojangles on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

