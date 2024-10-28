Keysight and ADI Partner to Develop GMSLTM Test Methodology

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a global semiconductor leader, have collaborated to create a comprehensive test solution for Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL2TM) devices. This partnership focuses on developing Physical Medium Attachment (PMA) test methods and capabilities for the GMSL2 interface, enabling engineers, designers, and manufacturers to produce high-quality, high-performance products that enhance driving safety and support emerging Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The new capability, including a forward and reverse transmit eye mask, will be demonstrated at the Keysight booth (Hall A3, Stand 506) at electronica 2024, the world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronics, from November 12 to 15, 2024.

High-speed automotive serializer/deserializer (SerDes) technology is crucial for transporting data streams and enabling in-vehicle video, audio, and communication. The demand for automotive SerDes communication increases as vehicle cameras and displays increase. Next-generation ADAS systems require high-resolution camera and radar systems, necessitating higher data rates and bandwidth. GMSL technology meets these demands, ensuring fast data communication for connected vehicles of today and the future.

Keysight has added GMSL2 transmit and channel tests to its software solutions to address challenges associated with higher speeds. These allow quick testing, debugging, and characterizing complex multi-gigabit GMSL designs. This enables the automotive ecosystem to validate and debug graphics devices efficiently, ensuring faster time to market.

Thomas Goetzel, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s Automotive & Energy Solutions, said: “GMSL plays a vital role in our in-vehicle networking portfolio. We aim to offer the most comprehensive compliance application to support our customers in this emerging ecosystem. Our early work enables us to validate test methodologies, analyze quality, and provide feedback on device support for interoperability and compliance, accelerating the maturity of the entire test ecosystem.”

Balagopal Mayampurath, Vice President of ADI’s GMSL Technology Group, said, “GMSL is a de facto video connectivity standard in the automotive industry today due to its adoption and deployment by several OEMs and Tier-1s. The channel and eye mask compliance tests from Keysight will enable our customers to build and deliver GMSL-based solutions rapidly. The availability of compliance test suites like Keysight’s is integral to supporting the automotive eco-system.”

Keysight and ADI have a long-standing partnership across various technologies, including ORAN, Phased Array technology, and 6G. They work together and define test methods, validate against real devices, and iterate that process for the entire ecosystem to help speed up the time spent on marketing and support customers’ product developments.

“With a rich history in measurement science, Keysight is uniquely positioned to combine this experience with our new software-centric solutions, becoming a trusted one-stop shop for all testing needs of modern, connected vehicles,” added Goetzl. “Our extensive footprint and breadth are well-known beyond the automotive sector, enabling us to support testing across the entire ecosystem, from chipsets to vehicle integration.”

This partnership between Keysight and ADI marks a significant step forward in the standardization and validation of GMSL2 test methodologies, paving the way for safer and more advanced automotive systems.

