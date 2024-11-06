The Estée Lauder Companies’ New Incubation Ventures and NYKAA Announce the BEAUTY&YOU India 2024 Winners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Estée Lauder Companies’ (NYSE: EL)(“ELC”) New Incubation Ventures (“NIV”) and NYKAA are pleased to announce the winners for BEAUTY&YOU India 2024. Created by NIV and launched in partnership with India’s leading beauty and lifestyle retailer NYKAA, BEAUTY&YOU India continues its mission to discover, spotlight, and propel the next generation of India-focused beauty brands. The 2024 program builds on the success of previous years with the theme of Supercharged Futures.

This year’s program saw more than 660 applicants from over 50 cities in the categories of skin care, makeup, hair care, fragrance, and storytelling. The top twelve finalists showcased concepts ranging from clinically advanced skin care to new breakthrough innovations in hair care and innovative storytelling platforms.

Finalists presented to this year’s esteemed jury of fourteen industry leaders and opinion-makers in a live pitch session at The Leela Palace in New Delhi. The four winners were announced the same evening at the finale event with special guests including William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman, ELC; Stéphane de La Faverie, Executive Group President, ELC; and Falguni Nayar, Founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NYKAA; along with the jury – Shana Randhava, Senior Vice President, NIV, ELC; Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, ELCA Cosmetics Private Limited; Tarun Tahiliani, Founder and Director, Tarun Tahiliani; Anaita Shroff Adajania, Stylist, Creative Director & Founder, Style Cell; Deepica Mutyala, CEO & Founder, Live Tinted; Shruti Chandra, Vice President, Invest India and Vice Chair, Women Empowerment, Europe India Council for Business and Industry (EICBI); Gianandrea Ferrari, CEO-Europe, Middle East & India, Intercos; Jaffrey Zaman, Managing Director, Intercos India Private Limited; among others.

“The winners of BEAUTY&YOU 2024 represent a diverse blend of creative founders and breakthrough innovation,” said Shana Randhava, Senior Vice President, NIV, ELC. “Their ideas and vision truly exemplified innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit, representative of beauty’s future. For the third year in a row, we witnessed some extraordinary concepts and the winners stand out as pioneers poised to make a significant impact – each bringing a unique perspective to India’s dynamic beauty landscape. We look forward to offering mentorship and support to the winners as they expand their visions, seeking a wider audience both in India and around the world.”

“As ELC’s lead partner for BEAUTY&YOU since its inception, NYKAA is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of talent within the beauty industry,” said Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO, NYKAA Beauty. “This year’s BEAUTY&YOU award winners represent the consumer-centric thinking in India, and we are proud to support these founders as they build high-quality brands for the Indian market. At NYKAA, nurturing the next generation of beauty entrepreneurs is core to our mission of making beauty accessible to all. We are proud to partner with The Estée Lauder Companies in this shared vision, as we work together to empower emerging talent and shape the future of beauty in India.”

2024 BEAUTY&YOU India Winners

GROW (In-Market Companies)

SkinInspired

Piyush Jain, Founder & CEO

Dr Prashant Agrawal, Founder & CPO

SkinInspired is a science-backed skin care company that uses multi-active ingredients that deliver results and innovative packaging that makes for a seamless user experience.

Instagram: @skininspired.in

IMAGINE (Pre-Market Concepts)

Not Just Vanilla

Akshay Bawa, Founder and CEO

Kritika Rathi, Founder and CMO

Not Just Vanilla redefines body care with targeted, results-driven solutions for overlooked areas, empowering consumers to feel confident and embrace self-love every day.

Instagram: @notjustvanilla.co

Amright

Vaishnavi Maganti, Founder

Vijay Sivaraju, Co-Founder

Amright combines clinically proven Swiss ingredients with genetic research on hair to promote female hair regrowth, offering custom solutions to fullness.

Instagram: @amrightindia

CREATE (Creative Storytellers)

Journey of Objects

Alia Allana, Founder & Journalist

Seamlessly blending reportage and retail, Journey of Objects is an e-commerce marketplace that helps embrace sustainability and preserve the cultural diversity of India through industry research and thoughtful product curation.

Instagram: @journeyofobjects

About BEAUTY&YOU India

Since its inception in 2022, BEAUTY&YOU aims to help founders, innovators and creators grow their businesses holistically by identifying brand goals, achieving scale ambitions and curating product portfolios that speak to a new generation of Indian consumers.

About The Estée Lauder Companies’ New Incubation Ventures

New Incubation Ventures (“NIV”) is the strategic early-stage investment and incubation arm for The Estée Lauder Companies. NIV partners with forward-thinking founders and entrepreneurs to create, fund, and support the best-emerging beauty brands and new business models to shape the future of beauty and build an actionable pipeline of diversified brands and new engines of growth for the ELC portfolio.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.

About NYKAA

Born out of a desire to make beauty a mainstream choice, NYKAA began in 2012 as a digitally native, consumer-tech company. Through founder Falguni Nayar’s vision to bring inspiration and joy to people everywhere, it tapped into an underserved beauty retail market, disrupting the ecosystem and putting India in the global spotlight. Today, NYKAA has expanded its offerings to include lifestyle and B2B by introducing online platforms NYKAA Fashion, NYKAA Man and Superstore.

Over the years, NYKAA has steadily captured the hearts of Indian consumers, ushering visits to its online and 175 offline destinations and building loyal communities through engaging and educational content. NYKAA continues to build its house of brands with a sharp focus on innovation and consumer delight. Beauty brands such as Kay Beauty, NYKAA Naturals, NYKAA Cosmetics and Wanderlust along with fashion brands such as Nykd, Gajra Gang, Likha, RSVP and Pipa Bella have become household names as they consistently deliver inspiration and high-performing products to the consumers.

NYKAA’s unwavering commitment to authenticity and putting the customer at the heart of everything that they do has made it the retailer of choice for international brands entering India. Its Global Store, a gateway into the world of coveted international brands, leverages the company’s proven supply chain and marketing capabilities to offer a truly seamless shopping experience.

Website: beautyandyouawards.com

Instagram: @beautyandyouawards

ELC-C