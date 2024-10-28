Affinity Plus Lifts Up Athletes as Official Powerlifting Sponsor of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

Affinity Plus has answered the call to champion the power of strength, courage and grit as the official Powerlifting sponsor for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, set to take place in Minnesota from June 20-26, 2026. (Photo: Business Wire)

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After more than 20 years supporting Special Olympics Minnesota, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (Affinity Plus) is proud to announce that it has answered the call to champion the power of strength and grit as the official Powerlifting sponsor for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. Set to take place in Minnesota from June 20-26, 2026, the USA Games will include 16 featured team and individual sports, inviting athletes, coaches, fans and volunteers to come together and celebrate ability.

“Inclusion is central to who we are at Affinity Plus, and the Special Olympics mission aligns perfectly with our core values of caring, integrity and learning,” said Dave Larson, CEO of Affinity Plus. “For more than 20 years, we’ve proudly partnered with Special Olympics Minnesota – whether it's volunteering, fundraising or jumping into freezing lakes for the Polar Plunge. When we heard that Minnesota was chosen to host the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, we knew it was time to raise our commitment to the next level as the official Powerlifting sponsor.”

Since 2003, Affinity Plus and its employees have contributed over $1 million to support year-round athletic and health-based services for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities across Minnesota. This includes jumpstart donations that reenergized Polar Plunge fundraising efforts, inspiring thousands to take the plunge. As a USA Games partner, Affinity Plus will champion athletes on and off the field, volunteering and cheering them on both leading up to and during the 2026 USA Games. Larson has personally been involved in fundraising and leadership roles with Special Olympics Minnesota since 2003, including serving as board chair for three years and raising more than $200,000 for the Polar Plunge.

First introduced to the Special Olympics in 1983, powerlifting celebrates strength through persistence. Athletes, divided by skill level and age, leverage special techniques, such as the squat, bench press and deadlift, to lift heavier weights than their opponents. Medals are awarded based on a combination of technique and weight lifted. Minnesota is the home of several celebrated Special Olympics powerlifting athletes, including Austin Ewing, who won four gold medals at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

"Powerlifting, which has seen a remarkable surge in popularity, showcases amazing accomplishments of courage, strength and determination. I experienced this sport’s competition for the first time in 2022 and am forever moved by the feats of Special Olympics athletes," said Christy Sovereign, CEO of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. "Affinity Plus's enduring partnership with Special Olympics Minnesota is incredible, and we can't wait to raise the bar together with the 2026 USA Games partnership."

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will mark the largest sporting event in the U.S. that year, bringing together thousands of athletes of all abilities, coaches, volunteers and fans from all 50 states. To learn more about the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, please visit 2026specialolympicsusagames.org.

About Affinity Plus Credit Union

Based in St. Paul, Minn., Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, financial cooperative that puts people first above profits. Members of Affinity Plus receive maximum value through competitive rates, minimal fees, and unique, member-centric products and programs. Established in 1930, Affinity Plus has 32 branches located throughout Minnesota and is owned by 275,000 members. Affinity Plus has more than $4.2 billion in assets. Additional information is available at www.affinityplus.org or by calling (800) 322-7228.

About Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games—scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota’s Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine—is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike’s Subs and United Healthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of over 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in approximately 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing diversity, equity and inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity for Minnesotans to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.