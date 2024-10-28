Netcracker and du Sign Strategic Partnership to Develop GenAI Use Cases for an Advanced Digital Customer Experience

WALTHAM, Mass. & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology and leading telecom and digital services provider du announced today that the two companies will closely collaborate on leveraging Netcracker’s GenAI Telco Solution to foster innovation, enhance service delivery and elevate the overall customer experience across du’s network.

During GITEX Global 2024, executives from Netcracker and du signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a multi-year program, which is part of du’s pledge to the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031 focusing on bringing the power of AI across key industry verticals.

Through this alliance, both companies will work toward developing use cases to enhance automation capabilities – driven by the Netcracker GenAI Telco platform – which will shape the future of digital customer experience and revamp and modernize du’s operational framework. Benefits for du’s customers include an enhanced and consistent customer experience through personalized assistance and accuracy with self-care related requests and multilingual support for digitally assisted conversations.

“Our commitment to the UAE’s AI strategy has encouraged us to be forward thinking and push the boundaries of what’s possible as we bring advanced technology to practical use cases within our business,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du. “Through our ongoing partnership with Netcracker, we look forward to creating applications that will deliver positive benefits to our customers and society as a whole.”

“We are excited to enter into this engagement that leverages our revolutionary GenAI offering to create real-world scenarios that will allow du to create a truly digital experience for its customers,” said Andrew Feinberg, Chairman & CEO at Netcracker. “We are honored to continue our strong partnership with du as we work closely together to elevate its business now and for the future.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.