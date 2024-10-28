Syracuse University College of Law Partners with Kaplan to Provide All Students with Free Prep Courses for the Bar Exam

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syracuse University College of Law will begin providing all its graduating students with free comprehensive test prep for the bar exam through a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan, as part of its award-winning All Access License. Syracuse Law students in the Class of 2025 will be the first to take advantage of this new offering. Kaplan will also provide the school and students with other robust, comprehensive academic support services, from orientation through graduation, including integrated curriculum, diagnostics, and assessments.

Kelly Curtis, associate dean for academic and bar success at Syracuse Law, said:

“Kaplan’s program offers several resources to enhance our students' preparation for the bar exam and our academic support efforts. We believe these added resources will significantly improve the support we provide our students as they prepare for the bar and beyond.”

Kimberly Batrice Hytree, executive director of bar institutional programs, Kaplan, said:

“Kaplan is proud to partner with Syracuse University College of Law to provide this transformative opportunity to all its students. As an All Access partner, Syracuse Law is investing in a holistic, integrated program that culminates in free bar exam prep, showcasing their commitment to supporting students from the very start of their law school experience. The bar exam is a challenging milestone for future attorneys, and we are dedicated to equipping students with the essential knowledge and skills they need, beginning on day one, so they can be successful throughout their academic journey.”

By investing in Kaplan’s All Access License, institutions of higher learning, including law schools and medical schools, can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to score well on to reach their ultimate professional goals—with zero out-of-pocket costs for students. Earlier this year, Fast Company named Kaplan’s All Access initiative the winner of its World Changing Ideas Award, in the large business category.

Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for more than 85 years, and Syracuse University College of Law is its newest All Access partner, joining Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, Delaware State University, Talladega College, Stillman College, Fisk University, Hampton University, Spelman College, and Cleveland State University, among others.

Syracuse University College of Law

Founded in 1895, Syracuse University College of Law offers a forward-leaning, rigorous legal education that prepares lawyers to succeed in the modern legal profession and related fields. The College is known for innovative programs, such as its online J.D. program, JDinteractive; an expansive externship program; a highly ranked Advocacy Program; three interdisciplinary institutes; and 11 joint degree options offered in partnership with the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, and other schools and colleges at Syracuse University. Through its classroom and practical curriculum, the College of Law ensures that graduates have the knowledge, discipline, and analytical and practical skills required for 21st century legal practitioners in a fast-changing global and technological environment. Learn more at law.syracuse.edu.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries/regions continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 15,000 corporate clients, and 3,300 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

