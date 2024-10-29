SLB OneSubsea awarded subsea boosting contract for bp’s Kaskida project in Gulf of Mexico

The OneSubsea subsea boosting system is a key technology within bp’s first Paleogene field development. It will supply the required artificial lift needed to maximize production through the accelerated recovery of reserves with minimal energy consumption. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SLB (NYSE: SLB) today announced the award of a contract by bp to its OneSubsea joint venture for a subsea boosting system in the greenfield development of the Kaskida project in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

This award marks the latest milestone in the long-standing relationship between SLB OneSubsea and bp and is the first engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a subsea boosting system between the two companies. The project scope includes a supplier-led, high-pressure subsea pump solution complete with an integrated power and controls umbilical, as well as associated topside equipment.

“ We’re delighted to expand our relationship with bp into the subsea processing domain, especially with such a critical delivery to bp’s first Paleogene field development,” said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea. “ Our subsea boosting system will accelerate and maximize the immense potential for this development.”

The OneSubsea subsea boosting system is a key technology within bp’s first Paleogene field development. It will supply the required artificial lift needed to maximize production through the accelerated recovery of reserves with minimal energy consumption.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

About SLB OneSubsea

SLB OneSubsea is driving the new subsea era that leverages digital and technology innovation to optimize our customers’ oil and gas production, decarbonize subsea operations, and unlock the large potential of subsea solutions to accelerate the energy transition. SLB OneSubsea is a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7 headquartered in Oslo and Houston, with 10,000 employees across the world. Find out more at onesubsea.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

