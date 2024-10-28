Episode Six and dash.fi Partner to Launch a Daily Net 60 Term Charge Card for Brands and Startups

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dash.fi– a financial technology company that serves brands with large digital ad spends, announced the launch of its daily net 60 term charge card offering through a partnership with Episode Six (E6), a global provider of ledger and cards infrastructure. Through this partnership, brands that use dash.fi’s daily net 60 term charge card can easily manage their working capital, keeping more money in the bank.

dash.fi offers a commercial charge card for digital ad spend that features high daily limits, velocity controls and streamlined payments, and also offers 3% cashback on brands’ largest spend categories. Now, with its net 60 term charge card issued by E6, dash.fi is providing more flexible payment terms to give brands the ability to switch between maximizing cash back and cash flow. This rounds out dash.fi’s best-in-class rewards program offered to the $850 billion advertising industry.

"As dash.fi began to grow and secure larger accounts, we realized the need to bring our card management capabilities in-house and work with an enterprise processor that could support us as we continued to scale up," said Zach Johnson, Founder and CEO of dash.fi. "We chose E6 as our card issuer because of their ability to support our innovative product and handle complex account, sub-account, department, and card level hierarchies.”

“We share a mutual vision with dash.fi, believing that innovation is alive and well, and that finding the right partner can lead to building the next big thing,” said John Mitchell, CEO and co-founder of E6. “We’re excited to partner with dash.fi to help companies streamline their B2B payments and gain increased visibility into their spending and cash flow management in order to offer greater flexibility in one of the highest areas of spend within a company. We applaud dash.fi’s vision for creating a card that gives brands access to billing cycles that align with the payback period on their marketing spend rather than traditional monthly cycles.”

dash.fi joins a growing list of financial technology companies choosing E6 as their payment processing and digital ledger infrastructure partner. For more information, visit www.episodesix.com. To learn more about dash.fi, visit https://www.dash.fi/.

About Episode Six

Episode Six (E6) is a global provider of enterprise-grade ledger and cards infrastructure for financial technology companies, banks, and brands. E6 delivers the innovative capabilities needed to compete with disruptors and lead the market. Flexibility, adaptability, and resilience are built into the core of E6's platform, ensuring clients maintain a market-leading position. E6 operates globally with customers in 30 countries, and an expanding team located in the US, UK, Europe, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and India. Investors include HSBC, Mastercard, SBI Investment Co Ltd, Anthos Capital and Avenir. For more information, visit www.EpisodeSix.com or LinkedIn.

About dash.fi

dash.fi is the world’s first charge card built exclusively for advertisers to help them scale ad spend and maximize growth of their businesses. The dash.fi card is purpose-built with personalized statement cycles, smart card authorizations, and bespoke underwriting to streamline and stabilize digital ad payments for scaling global brands. You can learn more at www.dash.fi.