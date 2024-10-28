Transact Campus and Anthology Forge Strategic Partnership to Grow Higher Education Solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transact Campus, Inc. “Transact”, an award-winning leader in innovative campus technology and payment solutions, today announces a new strategic partnership with Anthology, a global education technology company with millions of users around the world. This partnership will work to expand opportunities for colleges and universities by integrating Anthology’s comprehensive suite of solutions with Transact’s state-of-the-art payment and credentialing systems.

Transact has been integrated with Anthology products for over 10 years. This new partnership marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to enhance the overall experience for schools using Anthology solutions, including Anthology® Student, Anthology’s student information and ERP solution and Anthology’s higher education CRM (Reach). The partnership focuses on providing seamless, productized integrations that will benefit both current and future clients.

“Transact is thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Anthology, offering integrated solutions that provide significant value to our clients,” said Chris Setcos, SVP of partnerships, M&A, and corporate strategy at Transact Campus. “This partnership not only enhances our positioning but also allows us to offer a streamlined migration path for existing Transact clients transitioning to Anthology Student. Moreover, our integrated payments solutions will support Anthology’s broad array of products, ensuring a comprehensive and flexible solution for colleges.”

Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology’s ecosystem of flagship SaaS solutions and supporting services and stand to benefit from Transact’s modern payment and credentialing solutions. This partnership allows Anthology to provide a more flexible, integrated payment solution that meets the evolving needs of schools.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Transact, working together to provide our clients with the best possible solutions,” said John Johasky, Chief Sales Officer at Anthology. “This partnership reflects our commitment to using innovative technology to create a more connected, efficient experience for students.”

Transact’s extensive relationships on college campuses and the high demand for Transact’s integration capabilities were key factors in Anthology’s decision to partner. Together, Transact and Anthology will deliver a productized integration that will give schools out-of-the-box integrated solutions, addressing the needs of educational institutions for flexible and comprehensive payment solutions.

About Anthology

Anthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology’s ecosystem of flagship SaaS solutions and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard® (LMS), Anthology® Student (SIS/ERP), and Anthology® Reach (CRM). Through the Power of Together, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple and intelligent to help customers redefine what’s possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. www.anthology.com.

About Transact Campus:

Transact Campus (Transact), is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Transact is a leader in innovative payment, campus ID, and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Transact’s highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the user experience across the full spectrum of campus life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.