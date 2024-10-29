CareTrust REIT Announces Updated Investments Pipeline of $700 Million Including Agreement to Acquire $500 Million Portfolio in Southeast by Year End

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) announced today that, together with a joint venture partner, it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a portfolio of skilled nursing facilities for a purchase price of approximately $500 million. The portfolio consists of 31 skilled nursing facilities and a total of 3,290 licensed beds, with 30 of the facilities located in Tennessee and 1 in Alabama. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will close in the anticipated timeframe, or at all. The Company anticipates that the transaction will close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

It is anticipated that most of the facilities will be operated by existing CareTrust tenant relationships, including affiliates of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG), PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE: PACS), and Links Healthcare Group. PACS has agreed to operate 12 of the facilities, Ensign affiliates 9 of the facilities, and Links 7 of the facilities. Three facilities will be master leased to a regional operator that is a new tenant relationship for CareTrust. Three of Ensign’s 9 facilities will be acquired by Ensign’s real estate subsidiary with the remaining 6 to be included in a new master lease.

The acquisition will be completed through a joint venture arrangement entered into between CareTrust and a large third-party healthcare real estate owner. In connection with the joint venture’s acquisition of the portfolio, CareTrust expects to provide a combined common equity and preferred equity investment amount totaling approximately $442 million at an initial contractual yield on its combined preferred and common equity investments in the joint venture of approximately 9.0%.

Dave Sedgwick, CareTrust’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated that, “This transaction provides an extraordinary opportunity for us and these operators to significantly expand our presence in two states we are very excited about: Tennessee and Alabama.” Mr. Sedgwick went on to state that, “The successful closing of this transaction in the fourth quarter will, not including other opportunities we continue to pursue, bring our annual investment total to approximately $1.4 billion. Combining the full-year impact of this year’s investments with a reloading pipeline, the table is set for 2025 to be another tremendous year for CareTrust and the many operators we support.”

James Callister, CareTrust’s Chief Investment Officer, remarked that, “We are incredibly excited to expand our relationship with Ensign, PACS and Links and to begin a new relationship with another quality operator as they each strive to provide an outstanding experience for their employees, residents, patients, and communities.”

CareTrust also reported that, inclusive of this pending transaction, the reloaded investment pipeline sits at approximately $700 million of near-term, actionable opportunities, not including larger portfolios the company is reviewing.

About CareTrust™

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 323 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. As part of its investment strategy, Ensign will also acquire, lease and own healthcare real estate to service the post-acute care continuum through acquisition and investment opportunities in healthcare properties. Ensign’s new business venture operating subsidiaries also offer several other post-acute-related services, including mobile x-ray, emergency and non-emergency transportation services, long-term care pharmacy and other consulting services also across several states.

About PACS™

PACS Group, Inc. is a holding company investing in post-acute healthcare facilities, professionals, and ancillary services. Founded in 2013, PACS Group is one of the largest post-acute platforms in the United States. Its independent subsidiaries operate 276 post-acute care and senior living facilities across 15 states, serving over 32,000 patients daily.

