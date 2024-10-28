KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Tesla Sustainable Energy Trust 2024-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes (five tranches) of notes totaling $500.00 million issued by Tesla Sustainable Energy Trust 2024-1 ("TSET 2024-1" or the "Issuer"), an ABS transaction secured by residental solar retail installment contracts ("RIC").

TSET 2024-1 represents the inaugural term ABS securitization collateralized by a pool of residential solar RICs originated by Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla") and sold to Tesla Finance LLC (“Tesla Finance” or the “Company”). The RICs will be used by obligors for the purchase and installation of solar panels, energy storage systems, and related equipment. Tesla Finance will act as the Sponsor, Servicer and Administrator for this transaction. The Company has previously sponsored one securitization comprised of auto loans and nine securitizations comprised of auto leases.

Tesla Finance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tesla and is based in Palo Alto, California. Tesla Finance was formed in October 2013 as the captive finance company of Tesla and currently has operations in 46 states. The Company provides financing for Tesla customers to acquire Tesla vehicles, solar systems and/or energy storage systems.

KBRA applied its General Global Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities as well as its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology. In applying the methodologies, KBRA analyzed Tesla Finance's portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool and proposed capital structure under stressed cash flow assumptions. KBRA considered its operational review of Tesla Finance. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

