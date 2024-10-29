Tetra Tech Selected for $5 Billion USAID Governance and Stabilization Multiple-Award Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has selected the Company for a $5 billion, multiple-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to support global democracy initiatives.

Under the 10-year contract, Tetra Tech will support USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives to address complex governance and resiliency challenges in developing countries around the world. Our technical experts will leverage evidence-based approaches to strengthen local engagement, revitalize critical infrastructure, and enhance the access and resiliency of essential public services such as clean water supplies.

“For more than four decades Tetra Tech has supported USAID to strengthen local governance systems for communities in developing countries,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue supporting USAID in their mission to foster strong democracies around the world.”

