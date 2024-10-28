PointClickCare Announces Introduction of Two New Products Designed to Alleviate Staffing Pressures for Senior Care Providers

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful care collaboration and real-time patient insights announced today the introduction of an end-to-end solution to hire, onboard, and schedule top talent, in partnership with Apploi. PointClickCare will introduce two innovative products to enable applicant tracking and staff scheduling which will be available in late 2024.

The senior care industry is facing unprecedented challenges, particularly evolving staffing shortages, which are putting tremendous pressure on care delivery and operational performance. A poll conducted by LeadingAge showed that 80% of assisted living providers and 93% of nursing home providers report severe or significant workforce shortages, leading to increased workloads for existing teams, care delays, and staff burnout.

“At a time when senior care providers are navigating one of the most challenging staffing environments in history, technology is not just a competitive advantage, it’s a necessity,” said William Charnetski, EVP of Health Systems Solutions & Government Affairs, PointClickCare. “We are committed to delivering technology that empowers providers to do more with less, streamline administrative tasks, and enable staff to focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality care and total wellness coordination.”

PointClickCare and Apploi will provide healthcare providers with a competitive edge in the market, enabling them to better manage their workforce and deliver exceptional care to their residents. Apploi Hire and Onboard will streamline the recruitment process and Apploi Schedule will offer a comprehensive scheduling tool designed to optimize staffing levels and maximize labor budgets. This will enable care providers to manage their workforce more effectively, ensuring the right staff are in the right place at the right time.

"We are excited to bring these groundbreaking solutions to our customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and our dedication to helping care providers overcome the challenges of staffing and scheduling,” added Charnetski.

The PointClickCare platform provides a suite of products and services, including PointClickCare Connect and Connected Care Center, that empower senior care staff through speed, confidence, and connection. From October 28-29 at the LeadingAge Annual Meeting, PointClickCare will demonstrate how they are supporting seamless care coordination so staff can make informed decisions faster, improving resident outcomes while enabling providers to work more efficiently.

As part of its presence at the event, Charnetski will lead an insightful session to discuss the importance of widespread technological adoption and how aligning with interoperability standards enhances the effectiveness of health IT investments, while further supporting staff efficiency, job satisfaction, and improved outcomes for residents. The session titled: “How HIT Incentives and Federal Interoperability Standards Can Ease Today’s Staffing Challenges” will take place on Monday, October 28 at 3:00 p.m. CT.

To explore the full list of solutions designed to empower staff and improve resident experience that PointClickCare will be showcasing at LeadingAge and to schedule a personalized demo, visit PointClickCare’s event page here.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights at every stage of the patient healthcare journey. More than 27,000 long-term and post-acute care providers, 3,600 ambulatory clinics, 2,800 hospitals, 350 risk-bearing providers, 70 state and government agencies, and every major U.S. health plan use PointClickCare for care collaboration and value-based care delivery for millions across North America.