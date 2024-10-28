NaphCare Partners with Manatee County to Provide Comprehensive Correctional Healthcare Services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. & WEST BRADENTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NaphCare, Inc., a leading correctional healthcare company, announced initiation of a multi-year contract with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to provide proactive, preventative healthcare services in the county’s jail in the Tampa Bay region of Florida.

“As custodians and the first line of care for inmates, it’s critical that we have a quality team of professionals in our jail ready to handle a variety of daily health needs. After an extensive search for a new medical provider, we are confident NaphCare will not only provide first class medical care, but also be equipped to deal with the increasing mental health needs of our inmate population,” said Sheriff Rick Wells of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Effective October 1, NaphCare began providing care for incarcerated individuals’ medical, mental health, dental, and pharmaceutical needs inside the Manatee County Jail. The Manatee County Jail houses approximately 1,100 individuals.

“We are honored to partner with Sheriff Wells and his team to bring our advanced healthcare solutions and proactive care model to Manatee County’s incarcerated population,” said Brad McLane, CEO of NaphCare. “Florida has been a key area of innovation and growth for NaphCare, and we are committed to working in collaboration with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to improve the health and well-being of those we serve.”

NaphCare collaborates with local and federal corrections agencies throughout Florida, including Hillsborough, Lee, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota and St. Lucie counties, and the city of Jacksonville, to deliver quality healthcare services, technology solutions, and administrative support. NaphCare currently employs over 1,000 team members in Florida and has access to over 8,000 specialty providers statewide.

About NaphCare, Inc.

NaphCare, Inc., partners with local, state and federal government agencies nationwide to provide innovative healthcare, technology and administrative solutions for complex problems within the correctional system. The company’s industry-leading approach to correctional healthcare includes designing and implementing evidence-based clinical programs to address the specific challenges of the corrections environment. Above all, NaphCare aims to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. NaphCare is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Additional information can be found on the company’s website: www.naphcare.com or www.techcareehr.com.

About Manatee County Sheriff's Office

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is a professional Law Enforcement/Corrections Organization that utilizes modern technology, state-of-the-art equipment, and comprehensive training techniques. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office employs individuals of diverse backgrounds. This broad range of experience benefits both visitors and citizens with a superior level of service. The Agency is represented by more than 650 Certified Sworn Law Enforcement/Corrections Deputies and 500 Non-Certified Personnel. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is both a National and State of Florida Law Enforcement/Corrections Accredited Agency. For more information visit: www.manateesheriff.com