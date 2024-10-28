PMI Worldwide Brands, LLC (dba, Stanley 1913) Partners with Kinaxis to Strengthen Supply Chain

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that Stanley 1913 has selected Kinaxis to modernize its supply chain and ensure operational efficiencies to help ever-increasing consumer demand.

Stanley 1913 innovates, designs and manufactures food and drinkware, including its iconic Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler and innovative Stanley Cross Bottle. The global brand’s products are distributed in more than 60 countries worldwide. The Kinaxis Maestro™ platform will empower the Stanley 1913 team to sense potential supply chain hurdles quickly, analyze impacts and mitigation options, and implement rapid actions to address or prevent challenges that impact supply.

“We have explored the use of advanced predictive analytics through machine learning and artificial intelligence, allowing us to gain end-to-end supply chain visibility and enabling powerful scenario planning to facilitate sustainable growth,” said Karthik Sivakumar, vice president of supply chain and operations at Stanley 1913. “From the beginning, we aligned with Kinaxis on the importance of innovating to improve end-to-end distribution efficiencies – sustainably. The unique thinking that Kinaxis brings to the table, plus their ability to orchestrate our supply chain from planning to execution will help us deliver coveted Stanley 1913 products to our consumers, all while keeping our carbon footprint to a minimum.”

“It’s not just economic and environmental disruption that can put pressure on supply chains, but unprecedented spikes in demand can as well,” said John Sicard, president and CEO at Kinaxis. “The success of Stanley 1913’s hugely popular products needed to be considered when re-imagining their supply chain operations. We are thrilled to be part of their success story.”

Kinaxis’ AI-powered software allows companies to orchestrate their supply chain network end to end, from strategic planning to last-mile delivery. To learn more about Kinaxis and its supply chain management solutions, visit Kinaxis.com.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About STANLEY 1913

Invented by William Stanley, Jr. on September 2, 1913 (official patent date), the all-steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, the Stanley 1913 brand has been delivering superior food and drinkware for active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy Stanley 1913 products, get quality gear. Built for Life®. Learn more, visit www.stanley1913.com.

About HAVI

HAVI is a global, privately owned company that connects people with ideas, data with insights, supply with demand, restaurants with deliveries and ultimately, people with the products they love. Whether we are sourcing, storing or delivering products, we bring unmatched category expertise and unrivaled operational excellence, combined with powerful digital analytics and insights. Founded in 1974, HAVI employs more than 10,000 people and serves customers in more than 100 countries. HAVI's business units include Supply Chain, tms and Stanley 1913. Our portfolio of businesses offers best-in-class sourcing and supply chain capabilities, brand defining marketing and promotion services and innovative consumer products. For more information, please visit HAVI.com, tmsw.com and stanley1913.com.