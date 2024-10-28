Compulink Technologies, Inc. Joins OMNIA Partners to Strengthen National IT Service Solutions for Government Agencies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compulink Technologies, Inc. is proud to announce its newly awarded contract with OMNIA Partners, positioning the company as a leading provider of IT technical service solutions across government agencies nationwide.

This partnership enhances Compulink’s competitiveness and future development, allowing the company to expand its footprint beyond the traditional New York and New Jersey markets, and marks a significant step toward serving public sector clients across the United States.

Compulink, a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) based in New York, has provided IT services and solutions to government agencies for nearly 40 years.

With the OMNIA Partners contract, Compulink is poised for accelerated growth, gaining access to a national network of public sector and nonprofit entities seeking cutting-edge IT infrastructure, including secure automation and cloud services. This partnership opens the door to a potential 100,000 organizations looking to streamline their procurement processes through OMNIA Partners’ volume discount agreements with leading suppliers.

“This partnership with OMNIA Partners significantly enhances our ability to deliver robust, scalable IT solutions to government agencies nationwide,” said Denise Arboleda, Co-Founder and Vice President of Sales at Compulink Technologies. “We are excited about the growth opportunities and the ability to provide public sector clients with the agility and innovation they need in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.”

With the support of the OMNIA Partners contract, Compulink is expanding its operations across the Northeast and Midwest, hiring regional public sector account managers, and investing in its workforce to meet the growing demands of government clients. The contract underscores Compulink's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and delivering best-in-class services tailored to the unique needs of government and nonprofit organizations.

“Our partnership with OMNIA Partners is a reflection of our dedication to delivering exceptional IT solutions to the public sector,” said Denise Arboleda. “This contract will help us scale our services nationally, ensuring that we continue to play a vital role in enhancing government IT infrastructure.”

The OMNIA Partners contract follows other successful Compulink agreements, including a multi-year contract with New York City Office of Technology and Innovation (OTI).

About Compulink Technologies, Inc.

Compulink Technologies, Inc. is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) founded in 1986 by Rafael and Denise Arboleda. With decades of experience, Compulink is a trusted IT vendor, offering award-winning services to government agencies, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, and nonprofits. Compulink continues to lead in delivering cutting-edge IT solutions to a growing network of public sector clients.

Follow Compulink on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/compu-link-technologies/