FV Bank Announces Launch of VISA Debit and Corporate Expense Cards at Money 20/20 USA

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FV Bank, in partnership with Visa, has today announced at Money 20/20 Las Vegas (October 27-30), the launch of FV Bank’s new debit cards and corporate expense cards. Available to both U.S. and international customers and businesses, the individual debit cards and corporate expense cards can be used worldwide, providing individuals and businesses with seamless access to their FV Bank fiat and digital asset custody balances offering global payment convenience and enhanced financial flexibility.

This service is the first vertically integrated offering where a digital asset custodian, bank and card issuer will offer a comprehensive and integrated solution to its clients.

As a principal member of VISA, FV Bank Visa debit cards support transactions across millions of merchants and ATMs globally, allowing for payments via magstripe, chip, and contactless options. Additionally, cardholders can easily manage their accounts through FV Bank’s online banking portal or mobile app, where they can view transactions, set spending limits, change PINs, and disable transactions with ease.

"We are very pleased to introduce our new Visa debit cards to FV Bank’s international client base, which will provide our customers with easy access to their funds worldwide and greater payment flexibility," said Miles Paschini, CEO and co-founder of FV Bank. "This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to offering innovative and integrated digital banking solutions for both traditional and digital assets."

The corporate expense cards provide businesses with an advanced financial solution for managing corporate funds, offering full control and oversight of employee expenses. Businesses can order cards for authorized users, set individual spending limits, and track transactions in real-time through FV Bank’s platform.

FV Bank's new VISA debit cards allow customers to:

Pay online, tap or swipe at merchants around the world.

Withdraw cash from ATMs globally.

Spend funds in real-time from their linked FV Bank USD accounts, making it easier to manage finances on the go.

"We are very pleased to work in partnership with FV Bank to launch the new Visa debit and corporate expense cards, available worldwide to international customers,” said Luis Guerra, Country Manager Visa Puerto Rico. “These two types of credentials, Debit and Corporate, leverage FV Bank's digital banking capabilities and its benefits for consumers, both individuals and businesses. These cards provide seamless access to FV Bank and offer global payment convenience and enhanced financial flexibility."

FV Bank now offers multiple ways for customers to fund their VISA debit cards, including:

USD

USDC stablecoin deposits, with auto-conversion

Conversion of digital assets held in custody accounts like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDC, USDT, POL, DOGE, and DOT directly to USD using FV Bank’s Convert feature

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About FV Bank

FV Bank is a fully licensed and regulated bank offering a vertically integrated suite of digital asset and traditional banking services. With a focus on innovation, security, and compliance, FV Bank is Banking the Future by providing USD banking, digital asset custody services, money market accounts, and crypto-to-fiat conversion, all accessible via a single, unified platform.

For more information about FV Bank’s new VISA Debit Cards and other services, please visit https://fvbank.us/cards.