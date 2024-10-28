Visual Matrix Supports AHLA & AHLA Foundation to Promote Human Trafficking Awareness Training, Support Alongside Expanded Access to Housekeeper Safety Buttons

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visual Matrix, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for the hospitality industry, is working with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and its charitable giving arm, AHLA Foundation, to provide expanded access to the organization’s resources and training materials to help educate hoteliers in the fight against human trafficking.

Through the partnership, hoteliers will know of and be able to use free training content developed by Marriott International, in collaboration with Protect All Children from Trafficking PACT (formerly ECPAT-USA) with input from Polaris, two leading non-profits that specialize in combatting human trafficking, with easy access through the Visual Matrix Learning Management System.

Additionally, Visual Matrix will be providing free access to its Panic Button for all MOP users, which are designed to increase worker safety and confidence on property. Once activated, these buttons immediately begin recording audio and video, silently alert other staff members to the worker’s location, and can even contact authorities. Users will have access to Panic Buttons bundled directly into MOP so that workers can have expanded access to the most effective safety tools available today.

“Visual Matrix has chosen to take part in efforts to expand human trafficking awareness by working closely with hotel owners to combat human trafficking,” said Charlie Rhodes, CSO at Visual Matrix. “Our team is invested in the fight against human trafficking, and we want to provide direct support to the hoteliers in a position to make a difference.”

Since it began tracking statistics in 2007, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has identified more than 100,000 cases, accounting for more than 197,000 victims. With this in mind, Visual Matrix has worked to provide a tool to hoteliers that can combat human trafficking while creating a safer environment for hotel operators and guests. Visual Matrix will continue to develop new features and tools designed to promote safety in the hotel environment, from panic buttons for housekeeping staff to automated notifications when a guest declines housekeeping for too long and educational materials for hoteliers on how to identify and report suspected human trafficking or other criminal activity.

Starting October 28, 2024, Visual Matrix will also donate 1% of proceeds, earned through new MOP purchases to AHLA Foundation’s No Room for Trafficking (NRFT) initiative Survivor Fund. NRFT builds on the hotel and lodging industry’s longstanding commitment to combat human trafficking by elevating the issue higher within the public consciousness, educating industry employers and workers to identify and report suspected trafficking on property, and empowering survivors with the support they need to thrive.

“Human trafficking training and awareness has never been more important because it is an increasingly nuanced and complicated issue,” said Eliza McCoy, Vice President of Programs and Impact at AHLA Foundation. “Thanks to partners like Visual Matrix, hotel operators can be more informed on what combination of factors may indicate human trafficking and how to respond effectively.”

“AHLA and the AHLA Foundation have been an indispensable force in the fight against human trafficking, and we are excited to join with them to provide expanded training, awareness and safety tools to hoteliers,” said Georgine Muntz, CEO of Visual Matrix. “We are working hard to provide training material and technology that helps hotels improve not only operational efficiency but also the safety of guests and workers. We are delighted to help support the No Room for Trafficking initiative.”

To learn more about how Visual Matrix is joining the fight against human trafficking, visit here. For more information on the AHLA Foundation’s human trafficking prevention efforts as well as its No Room for Trafficking initiative, visit https://www.ahlafoundation.org/nrft/. To learn more about Visual Matrix, visit visualmatrix.com. To access VM University, Visual Matrix’s educational platform, visit university.visualmatrix.com.

About Visual Matrix

More than 3,000 properties in 30+ countries worldwide choose the Visual Matrix hospitality operating platform to optimize hotel operations and serve guests from reservation to return stay. Our system includes a game-changing PMS supported by powerful features and key integrations that are easy to use, including revenue management with automated rate tiering, a fully integrated channel manager, and a mobile app for tracking performance on the go. The Visual Matrix MOP housekeeping and maintenance tool automates routine tasks and streamlines communication to keep the front desk, housekeeping, and maintenance staff focused on guests It also includes a built-in panic button as an Emergency Safety Device (ESD) to help keep hotel staff from harm. For more information, visit visualmatrix.com.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

AHLA Foundation

AHLA Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, works to support the hotel and lodging industry’s greatest asset – our people. By connecting employees, employers, and their communities, we seek to continuously nurture a culture of professional growth and belonging. When the people who work in our industry thrive, the industry thrives along with them. The Foundation is funded by grants and charitable contributions from generous individuals and organizations who want to support individuals seeking opportunities to thrive in the hotel and lodging industry. Learn more at www.ahlafoundation.org.