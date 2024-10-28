Nasdaq to Join the American Bankers Association’s Partner Network as a Premier Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nasdaq announced today that it will join the American Bankers Association (ABA) Partner Network as a Premier Partner.

Through the newly established partnership, Nasdaq will provide ABA members with an extensive library of expert resources and software tools to help them tackle the most complex problems faced by the financial industry across risk management, anti-financial crime, as well as supporting better workflow and efficiency in how they manage governance and board activity. This partnership between the ABA and Nasdaq will support banks as they navigate an increasingly complex governance, regulatory and financial landscape by increasing resilience, streamlining processes and enhancing operational efficiency.

As part of Nasdaq’s participation in the Partner Network, ABA members will have the opportunity to work with Nasdaq Verafin®. More than 2,500 financial institutions representing more than $9 trillion in collective assets use Nasdaq Verafin’s cloud-based financial crime management solutions to help prevent fraud and strengthen anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) efforts.

ABA members will also have the chance to learn more about Nasdaq’s suite of corporate governance solutions. Nasdaq Governance Solutions helps boards and leadership teams of all sizes and sectors – including public and private banks – drive governance excellence through innovative board meeting management software, compliance solutions, and board advisory services. Its flagship board management platform, Nasdaq Boardvantage®, is leveraged by nearly 800 banking and financial institutions worldwide to help their board members and governance teams protect sensitive board materials and communications, as well as equip them with essential information for better decision making.

" As a new Premier Partner, Nasdaq brings its unique expertise in the financial industry to the ABA Partner Network,” said Russell Davis, ABA’s Executive Vice President, Member Experience. “ Their participation will be an asset to our member banks. By leveraging Nasdaq's advanced technologies and proven strategies, banks can optimize their processes, mitigate risks, and unlock new growth opportunities."

“ For more than 20 years, Nasdaq Verafin has been fighting financial crime, developing deep domain expertise in fraud and money laundering typologies, consortium data, and artificial intelligence technology. Joining the ABA Partner Network is a testament to our strength in supporting the banking industry to more effectively address the global financial crime challenge, and our commitment to continually delivering the innovative solutions banks need," says Stephanie Champion, EVP and Head of Financial Crime Management Technology, Nasdaq Verafin.

“ In a fast-paced world where corporate governance continues to evolve, the Boards of Directors across both public and private banks face increasing demands from diverse stakeholders. We are excited to empower ABA members with the suite of Nasdaq Governance Solutions that will enable them to transform how their governance teams and board members operate,” said Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President, Chief Product Officer, Capital Access Platforms.

ABA Premier Partners are selected for their long-term commitment to the banking industry and alignment with ABA’s mission of promoting a strong banking system to create economic opportunity and brighter futures for all. ABA advocates for pro-growth policies that support America’s banks on their mission to help customers and communities thrive. As a trusted partner to the financial industry, Nasdaq, Inc. is focused on advancing economic progress for all, and is proud to align with the priorities of the ABA.

