Zilch Expands Securitisation to £150M with Investment from Major Global Credit Funds with Deutsche Bank

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zilch, the fintech payments innovator of the world’s first ad-subsidised payments network (ASPN), today announces the successful expansion of its securitisation facility by an additional £50 million, bringing the total to £150 million. This latest round includes participation from two of the world’s largest credit funds, alongside lead arranger Deutsche Bank.

The total deal will allow Zilch to support £10 billion in annual commerce and maintain its rapid growth trajectory. This expansion of the facility and an increase in its maximum size just four months after the initial securitisation announcement reflects the acceleration in Zilch’s transaction and lending volumes. Securing the addition of two of the world’s top credit funds is also testament to the strength of Zilch’s lending portfolio and its solid regulatory foundation.

Philip Belamant, CEO and Co-Founder of Zilch, said: “Bringing two more leading global credit funds into our securitisation structure not only underscores the increasing confidence in our business model but also provides the financial fuel and resources we need to accelerate our growth, serve increasing customer demand and continue the dramatic expansion of our wallet and market share. With our uniquely capital-efficient model meaning that every £1 of finance powers over £25 of sales, we’re in an exceptional position to deliver significant shareholder value and expand our offering, thanks to this new milestone achievement.”

Hugh Courtney, Chief Financial Officer of Zilch, said: “We are fortunate to be able to satisfy the pent-up demand for our securitisation as the business has grown at pace through the last six months. Our class-leading unit economics and unique high-engagement business model mean that this growth will accelerate as we head into 2025 and beyond. The syndication of the facility allows us to confidently drive the business forward with the headroom to grow.”

This securitisation facility marks a pivotal moment for Zilch as it continues to scale its operations and provide innovative financial solutions to consumers, while maintaining a commitment to robust regulatory standards.

Notes for Editors

About Zilch

Zilch’s vision is to eliminate the high cost of consumer credit. For good.

Zilch is a multi-award-winning pioneer of the world’s first direct-to-consumer, ad-subsidised payments network (ASPN). Leveraging its unique, vertically integrated, first-party-data business model, Zilch sets itself apart from the incumbent fintech industry with a profitable global revenue source, bringing unrivalled value to customers and marketers alike. Today Zilch is revolutionising the $50 trillion advertising and payments industries by merging the very best of debit, credit, and savings.

Co-founded by Philip Belamant, Sean O’Connor, and Serge Belamant, Zilch provides millions of customers the freedom to go anywhere in the world (online or offline) and, when they pay, earn up to 5% cashback & rewards on debit payments (‘Pay Now’) or spread interest-free credit repayments over six weeks or three months. In the process, Zilch helps customers build their credit profiles with the major credit agencies. Within 44 months of launch in 2020, Zilch amassed more than 4 million registered customers.

In September 2024, four years after its public launch, Zilch announced that in July 2024 it had achieved first-month profitability in record time while surpassing $130 million of revenue run rate, keeping pace with European fintech giants like Revolut, Starling Bank, and Monzo.

In 2023, Zilch launched its proprietary ASPN service, which allows merchants worldwide instant connection with Zilch’s first-party-data, closed-loop network of millions of high-intent customers, while offering customers personalised savings, deals, and discounts codified to their habitual daily spend.

In January 2023, Zilch struck a ground-breaking reporting agreement with the UK’s prime credit reference agencies, transforming the UK lending ecosystem by enabling all adults to build their credit records using interest-free credit rather than high-cost revolving credit products.

Since April 2020, Zilch has been regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), obtaining a consumer credit licence through the Regulatory Sandbox Programme.

Driven by innovation and a commitment to excellence, Zilch is setting new benchmarks in the industry to create a more inclusive and efficient ecosystem, empowering millions of users to budget and manage their financial lives more effectively and transparently.