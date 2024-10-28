AT&T and Corning Expand Collaboration with Multi-Year Purchase Agreement

DALLAS & CORNING, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AT&T (NYSE: T) today announced a multi-year purchase agreement with Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) to provide next-generation fiber, cable, and connectivity solutions to support the expansion of AT&T’s fiber network and help bring high-speed internet to more Americans.

AT&T, the largest fiber internet provider in the U.S.*, is expanding its network to bring world-class fiber to more people and places across the country. As Corning’s largest customer with preferential volume status for Corning’s connectivity solutions, AT&T can accelerate its network expansion and enhance network performance while minimizing deployment costs. The agreement, valued at more than $1 billion, builds on the decades-long collaboration between AT&T and Corning.

AT&T will use the latest additions to Corning's Evolv® portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Evolv® FlexNAP™ with Multifiber Pushlok® Technology, which will be compliant with the Build America, Buy America provisions of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program (BEAD).

“ We’ve built the nation’s fastest broadband network,” said John Stankey, CEO of AT&T. “ This new multi-year agreement with Corning helps us to connect more households, communities, and businesses with the high-speed, reliable internet they need to thrive in a digital world.”

“ As data and bandwidth requirements continue to grow, Corning is committed to the work of ensuring all Americans have access to reliable, high-speed fiber connections,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and CEO, Corning Incorporated. “ By extending our longtime relationship with AT&T, we're helping bring the transformational benefits of fiber to more people and communities. We share a fundamental belief that the more people you connect, the more value you create. And optical fiber is bringing people together at an unprecedented scale.”

With the best fixed broadband product, AT&T is expanding its network through organic investment, its Gigapower joint venture with BlackRock, and several recently announced commercial open-access agreements. AT&T recently delivered its fifth straight quarter of broadband subscriber growth, passing 28.3M consumer and business locations and remains on pace to pass 30M+ by the end of 2025.

*Based on the number of fiber to the home households using publicly available data.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.