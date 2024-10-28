The Azur Selection Secures an Equity Financing Facility of up to €15 Million Over 3 Years Through LDA Capital

ATHENS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

The Azur Selection, the “Company” (ISIN : GRS528003007 - Mnémonique : MLAZR), a leading player in the hotel investment sector, announces that it has entered into an agreement with the investment company LDA Capital (the “Investor” or “LDA”) for the establishment of an equity financing facility for a maximum total gross amount of €15 million over a period of three years, through the issue, in instalments and at the sole initiative of the Company, of new shares in the Company (the “New Shares”).

The Azur Selection currently manages a portfolio of commercial properties and hotels mainly in Athens and on the island of Mykonos, while maintaining long-term leases with the companies or users of its properties. Its portfolio includes 7 hotels (4 are sublet to a hotel operator and 3 are fully managed), as well as 1 shopping mall and 1 multipurpose commercial property (hotel, restaurant, retail shops). The group is managed by experienced executives with knowledge of the Greek and international property markets.

The continuous increase in tourism, especially in regions such as Greece and the French Riviera, presents a significant growth opportunity for Azur Selection to expand its portfolio. With a proven track record of successfully managing a profitable real estate portfolio, The Azur Selection is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand in these desirable destinations. Their experienced management team, with deep expertise in both local and international property markets, ensures they can navigate the complexities of these regions and continue delivering high-quality, profitable investments. LDA’s funding will provide The Azur Selection with further financing that allows the Company to continue its growth strategy and accelerate its developments in these selected highly commercial geographical areas.

The purpose of this funding is to provide The Azur Selection with further financing to allow the Company to continue its growth strategy and accelerate its developments in selected highly commercial geographical areas in Greece, the French Riviera and elsewhere.

The full description of the financing agreement authorised by the board of directors of the Company is available on the company’s website.

Mr George Arvanitakis, CEO and principal shareholder of the Company, comments: “We are thrilled to have secured this financing from LDA Capital as it will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet while allowing us to accelerate our development and growth.”

Mr Warren Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at LDA Capital, states: “LDA Capital is excited to partner with The Azur Selection as they continue to excel in managing a diverse real estate portfolio in prime markets like Greece and France. Their experienced team consistently delivers operational excellence, and with a strong pipeline of projects, we see tremendous growth potential. Our investment will enhance their expansion efforts, and we look forward to supporting their ambitious plans.”

About The Azur Selection

The Azur Selection invests in hotels and commercial property through a lease and sublease model and operates an investment management business through its subsidiaries and associated companies. The group focuses on hotel, hospitality and property investment in selected highly commercial geographical areas in Greece, the French Riviera and elsewhere.

Azur Selection S.A. (MLAZR) is listed on the Euronext Access + market in Paris.

About LDA Capital LTD

LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in complex, cross border transactions. LDA Capital has successfully completed more than 300 financings and business partnerships with both listed and private companies in 43 countries, with a total transaction value of over US$11 billion. LDA’s real estate investment activities span Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe, providing exposure to a diverse range of real estate asset classes within its varied portfolio.

