RegASK joins NVIDIA Inception Program to advance AI-driven regulatory intelligence.

NEW YORK & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RegASK, the global, AI-driven solution for curated regulatory intelligence, today announced its invitation to join the NVIDIA Inception Program, a program designed to support companies who are revolutionizing industries with innovative technology. As a NVIDIA Inception Program member, RegASK will have access to NVIDIA’s deep expertise and advanced technical tools that will further enhance the company’s proprietary AI-driven capabilities designed to help organizations confidently navigate the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

RegASK unlocks value for businesses by transforming the regulatory workflow experience through AI-driven technology combined with deep vertical expertise for optimized regulatory workflow orchestration. Spanning the entire product lifecycle, it enables organizations to stay ahead of regulatory changes, reduce risks, and align compliance efforts with strategic objectives, creating an efficient and proactive regulatory management approach.

“At RegASK, we are committed to solving real-world regulatory challenges with innovative AI technology,” said Amenallah (Amen) Reghimi, RegASK’s Chief Product and Technology Officer. “We are excited to work alongside NVIDIA’s team of experts and integrate their powerful technologies into our solutions. This program will enhance our capabilities to innovate and deliver the automatic insights regulatory professionals need to stay on top of the shifting landscape.”

The NVIDIA Inception Program provides its members with numerous benefits, including exclusive access to NVIDIA's latest technologies, guidance on best practices, and opportunities for collaboration with other industry leaders. Through this partnership, RegASK will accelerate development cycles, strengthen AI models, and enhance performance across its suite of regulatory solutions.

Learn more about how RegASK empowers smarter regulatory decisions.

About RegASK

RegASK is an AI-driven solution enabling end-to-end intelligent regulatory workflow orchestration: automating regulatory intelligence with curated content and actionable insights, smart documentation and a connected community of over 1700+ subject matter experts for streamlined regulatory execution globally. RegASK augments Regulatory Affairs teams, combining AI efficiency and community-driven intelligence to streamline compliance across the product lifecycle. www.regask.com