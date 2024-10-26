B&D Capital Partners Advises MedShift

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--B&D Capital Partners is pleased to announce the successful placement of an $89.5 million debt financing led by Huntington Bank and up to $200 million of capital commitments in a special purpose financing vehicle led by Stonehenge Structured Finance Partners and Blystone & Donaldson for MedShift, LLC. The initial transaction closed on October 18, 2024 and the combined $289.5m of total potential funding provides MedShift with access to sufficient capital to support its long term future growth.

This transaction emphasizes Huntington’s highly differentiated strategy of delivering national expertise locally and highlights a successful collaboration between local partners, including Blystone & Donaldson.

MedShift, a medical technology company founded in 2015 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a leader in the healthcare technology industry. The company caters to medical industry manufacturers as well as individual medical practices and providers across various markets, including dermatology, gynecology, plastic surgery, and medspa.

MedShift operates through three technology divisions (digitally automated credit underwriting/contracting, connected medical device, and enterprise SaaS), offering a comprehensive suite of innovative and cutting-edge software and hardware solutions. In addition, MedShift provides a range of complementary products and services, such as device consumables and injectables that streamline the complex supply-and-demand landscape, providing a highly differentiated and value-creating experience for both medical device suppliers and medical providers.

B&D Capital Partners, served as the financial advisor to the company and assisted in arranging, structuring, and negotiating the debt financing. B&D ultimately achieved the company’s objectives through a competitive process which included refinancing existing higher cost indebtedness, providing incremental liquidity to fund device purchases through the SPV, and securing more flexible debt service to allow management greater investment in the future growth of the business.

B&D Capital Partners is an affiliate of Blystone & Donaldson, LLC, a Charlotte, NC based investment firm with expertise and equity investments across several industries. B&D Capital Partners is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and member of SIPC.

