BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces October 25 as Grand Opening Date for West Palm Beach

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. & WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) announced that its newest club in West Palm Beach, Florida, will open on Friday, October 25, 2024.

The club is located at 777 Executive Center Drive, right off of Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

The club features BJ's Gas, conveniently located on-site, with everyday low fuel prices and even more savings earned through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.

BJ’s offers unmatched value on everyday essentials in a convenient one-stop shop. BJ’s members can save on fresh foods, produce, full-service deli items, fresh bakery goods, household essentials, home décor, pet supplies and much more.

West Palm Beach will also feature the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with a variety of seasonal favorites, fashion for the family, toys, tech and a selection of local products.

“ We are eager to deliver unbeatable value and convenience to shoppers in Palm Beach County,” said Bryan Cravey, Club Manager, West Palm Beach, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “ Our members in West Palm Beach will love saving up to 25% off grocery store prices every day and enjoy the convenience of a true one-stop shop, as we take care of the families who depend on us.”

BJ’s has a longstanding commitment to nourishing its communities and is partnering with Feeding South Florida, a food bank serving the West Palm Beach community. Once the club is open, BJ’s will donate unsold produce, meat, dairy and more to the food bank every week to support families in need.

“ BJ’s Wholesale Club has been a valuable supporter in providing food to families facing hunger in our communities,” said Paco Vélez, President and CEO of Feeding South Florida. “ We are thrilled to continue our partnership with BJ’s to support West Palm Beach families and the surrounding communities in need.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club has partnered with Feeding America and the Feeding America network of food banks for over 15 years, providing more than 125 million meals to local families.

At BJ’s Wholesale Club, members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery* and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members will have access to ExpressPay** through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line.

Members will also find:

Unbeatable grocery store prices: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day

A risk-free membership: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership

BJ’s coupons + manufacturers’ coupons: Members can combine savings using BJ’s coupons with many manufacturers’ coupons

BJ’s Gas: At 180 BJ’s Gas® locations, members can fill up at low prices. Plus, members can save even more through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program

Local shoppers can join the new club now with BJ’s limited-time founding member offer*** available through Thursday, January 23, 2025. New members can sign up for The Club Card Membership at $25 for 1-year membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal® or The Club+ Card Membership at $70 for 1-year membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal®. The Club+ Card Membership holders receive 5¢ off/gal. ‡ at BJ’s Gas and earn 2% back†† in rewards‡‡ on most BJ’s purchases.

Shoppers can visit www.bjs.com/westpalmbeach or sign up at the membership desk at 777 Executive Center Drive.

All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com/terms.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “ We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials, various exclusive offerings, gas and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 245 clubs and 180 BJ's Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, or Instagram.

About Feeding South Florida®

Feeding South Florida is a member of the Feeding America network and is the leading hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Providing support for 25 percent of the state’s food insecure population, its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger, and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida served more than *1.17 million individuals through direct-service programs and a local network of more than 350 nonprofit and community partners. Visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954-518-1818.