Furno Materials Selected for $20M DOE Grant for Project OZ, First Commercial Pilot Plant for Low-Carbon, Modular Cement Production

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Furno Materials is proud to announce that it has been selected to receive a $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC). Furno’s first of a kind modular cement plant was selected along with twelve other projects across America to strengthen domestic supply chains, eliminate harmful emissions, and return jobs to communities impacted by local coal plant closures. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Project OZ will showcase a new model for low carbon cement production, powered by Furno’s breakthrough technology and supported by Ozinga, one of the largest independent concrete producers in the United States. Project OZ represents a major step toward onshoring cement production back to the U.S. and transforming the cement industry with a new model for decarbonized, modular cement production.

Furno Materials was founded with a clear mission: to standardize, decarbonize, and decentralize cement production. This mission drives Furno’s work to transform an industry responsible for 8% of global CO2 emissions and bring innovative, modular, low-carbon cement solutions to markets across the U.S. and beyond.

Project OZ: A New Era for U.S. Cement Production

Cement production in the U.S. has been stagnant for years. The last major plant was built over a decade ago, while cement imports have tripled during that time to meet growing demand. With regulatory pressure mounting to decarbonize the cement industry, Project OZ presents a timely and necessary solution.

“Furno Materials’ vision is to make cement production accessible for everyone anywhere. We do this by building plants that are standardized, decentralized, and decarbonized,” said Gurinder Nagra, CEO of Furno Materials. “Project OZ brings this vision to life by combining our advanced kiln technology with Ozinga’s industry expertise to produce the same high-performance cement, but with far fewer emissions. This plant will demonstrate how we can rapidly onshore production and drive down carbon emissions at scale. The Department of Energy’s funding accelerates our vision, and we look forward to working with the DOE on this project to produce clean cement directly at the demand site.”

The Three Pillars of Furno’s Vision: Standardize, Decentralize, Decarbonize

Standardize

Traditional cement plants are large, custom-built, and costly. Each one requires years of planning and billions of dollars to build. Furno’s approach is different. The Silicon Valley based startup has developed modular production units that can be built in a factory and deployed where needed. Project OZ will demonstrate that small, repeatable, standardized plants can be scaled quickly to meet market demand. This approach drives down costs and increases flexibility, making sustainable cement production more accessible.

Decentralize

Cement production is currently centralized, with large plants serving vast regions, leading to high transportation costs and logistical inefficiencies. Furno’s modular plants enable local production where cement is consumed. Project OZ will show that by decentralizing cement production, Furno can reduce transportation costs and carbon emissions while improving the supply chain’s responsiveness to shifts in demand.

Decarbonize

Concrete, the second most used substance on earth, accounts for 8% of global CO2 emissions. Regulatory pressure is pushing the cement industry to reduce its carbon footprint. Project OZ tackles this challenge head-on. Furno’s technology reduces CO2 emissions by replacing traditional coal-fired kilns with high-efficiency gas-based combustion — cutting fuel emissions by 70%. Additionally, Furno replaces up to 44% of limestone with up-cycled calcium-rich waste, which further reduces emissions. By 2030, Furno aims to replace 80% of traditional raw materials, achieving an 82% emissions reduction.

Furno Materials’ Role in Project OZ

Furno Materials leads the design and implementation of Project OZ with its advanced kiln and combustion technology. Furno will manage the construction and operation of the plant, ensuring that it meets sustainability, operational, and community-focused goals.

Ozinga’s Role in Project OZ

Ozinga provides critical industry expertise, supplying all raw materials for Project OZ and guaranteeing 100% of the cement off-take, which ensures the project’s commercial success from day one. With a long-standing commitment to sustainability, Ozinga’s concrete production plant in Chicago serves as the ideal location for demonstrating this new, sustainable cement production model.

“Furno’s cement is not only environmentally superior, but it also meets the high-performance standards we require for our projects,” said Marty Ozinga, CEO of Ozinga. “We and our customers want to reduce our carbon footprint, without sacrificing quality and schedule. Furno delivers the product we’ve used for generations while lowering emissions. We look forward to continuing to work with Furno to integrate this cement into our operations, to help us reach our goal to deliver carbon neutral concrete by 2030.”

Community and Workforce Development Commitment

As part of the project’s Community Benefits Plan, Furno Materials is committed to fostering local workforce development and creating opportunities for communities in underrepresented localities. The 80 jobs created by Project OZ will directly support the local economy and offer quality employment to underserved communities, including talent from disadvantaged communities (DACs) as outlined in the Justice40 Initiative.

“The transition to America’s clean energy future is being shaped by communities filled with the valuable talent and experience that comes from powering our country for decades,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. “By leveraging the know-how and skillset of the former coal workforce, we are strengthening our national security while helping advance forward-facing technologies and revitalize communities across the nation.”

Furno will also partner with organizations such as the National Association of Women in Construction and local educational institutions, including University of Illinois-Chicago, to provide job training, internship opportunities, and classroom visits that expose students to careers in construction and clean energy industries. These efforts are designed to ensure that the local community not only benefits from job creation but also gains access to valuable workforce development resources.

“By engaging the local community and building a workforce pipeline, we’re ensuring that Project OZ has a lasting impact in the region,” added Nagra. “This project is about more than just emissions reductions—it’s about creating opportunities for people to participate in the clean energy transition.”

About Furno Materials

Furno Materials is pioneering a new era with standardized, decentralized, and decarbonized cement production. Furno’s vision is to jumpstart growth in domestic cement manufacturing, while enabling customers to deploy carbon neutral concrete anywhere. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Furno is partnering with leading independent concrete producers to revolutionize the way cement is made.

About Ozinga

Ozinga is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that provides concrete, materials, energy, and logistics solutions. Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Mokena, Illinois, Ozinga is one of the largest independent concrete producers in the U.S., with a commitment to sustainability and innovative solutions. Ozinga’s purpose is to make a positive impact on individuals, their families and the community for generations. They do this by upholding their values of service, learning, and entrepreneurship to influence and encourage coworkers, customers and community.

Read DOE press release: https://www.energy.gov/articles/biden-harris-administration-announces-nearly-430-million-accelerate-domestic-clean-energy