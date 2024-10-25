Golden Minerals Signs Binding Agreement to Sell Yoquivo Gold-Silver Project

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE-A: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) today announced it has signed a binding agreement (the “Agreement”) to sell its Yoquivo gold-silver project (located in Chihuahua State, Mexico) (the “Yoquivo Project”) to Advance Metals Limited (ASX: AVM) (“AVM”) an ASX-listed entity focused on the acquisition, discovery, and advancement of high-quality metals projects (the “Transaction”).

Under the terms of the Agreement, AVM shall purchase 100% of the Yoquivo Project from Minera de Cordilleras S. de R.L. de C.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Minerals, for total consideration of US$570,000 (the “Purchase Price”), payable in cash, plus value added tax (“VAT”) as follows:

A non-refundable cash payment of US$20,000, plus VAT, for AVM to have the right to carry out due diligence for a seven-day exclusive period, beginning on October 24, 2024.

On November 1, 2024, AVM shall make a US$275,000 cash payment, plus VAT, to Golden.

On November 21, 2024, AVM shall make a final US$275,000 cash payment, plus VAT, to Golden (collectively, the “Transaction Payments”).

Closing of the Transaction will be subject to additional conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals and completion of due diligence review by AVM. In the event that AVM decides not to complete the Transaction, AVM will be subject to a breakup fee of 20% of the Purchase Price.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding the Company receiving the Transaction Payments contemplated by the Agreement and Transaction and AVM’s payment of a breakup fee in the amount of 20% of the Purchase Price if AVM decides not to complete the Transaction.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including the Company’s receipt of the Transaction Payments; the ability of the Company to sell or realize value from the sale of the Yoquivo Project or its other assets, or from equity or other external financings; receipt of regulatory approvals required to complete the Transaction; the satisfaction or waiver of the Transaction’s closing conditions; increases in costs and declines in general economic conditions; changes in political conditions, in tax, royalty, environmental and other laws in the United States, Mexico or Argentina and other market conditions; and fluctuations in silver and gold prices. Golden assumes no obligation to update this information. Additional risks relating to Golden may be found in the periodic and current reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission by Golden, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

