Quality Elevator Partners with Axxiom Elevator

BLADENSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leveraging 43 years of exemplary service to a broad range of Washington D.C. area customers, Quality Elevator is excited to partner with Axxiom Elevator in its continued growth. The shared commitment to best-in-class customer service supports expansion of the Quality Elevator brand throughout the market.

Jack Higgs, founder and President of Quality Elevator stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Axxiom Elevator, bringing an entrepreneurial approach and a team of experienced industry professionals.”

Jeremy Metzger, CEO of Axxiom Elevator commented, “We are proud to have the opportunity to bring the employees of Quality Elevator to the Axxiom Elevator team. With industry veteran, Jim Snider, continuing to lead the day-to-day operations and the talented office and field staff of Quality, we are confident in our continued success in the Washington, D.C. market.”

Lift Business Advisors supported Quality Elevator during the transaction process and can be counted on by those considering selling their business, implementing improvements, or needing a valuation. Contact Jeff Eaton at Lift Business Advisors for a confidential discussion and complementary strategic review.

About Quality Elevator:

Founded in 1981 by Jack Higgs, Quality Elevator distinguishes itself with talented employees offering unprecedented service with a personal touch provided by an independent elevator company. Today, Quality Elevator is one of the largest providers in the D.C. market and is considered a legacy independent elevator business in the U.S. market. Higgs has long been an industry leaders including serving a 3-year stint on the NAEC Board of Directors, culminating with his election to the role of President of the Board at NAEC for the years 1997-98.

About Axxiom Elevator:

Axxiom Elevator is a rapidly expanding independent elevator services company doing business across Florida, Arizona, and the Washington D.C. area. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including Maintenance, Repair, New Installation and Modernization.

Learn more at www.axxiomelevator.com.

Connect with Axxiom Elevator on LinkedIn.

About Lift Business Advisors:

Lift Business Advisors, Inc. specializes in Mergers & Acquisitions for independent elevator contractors and elevator industry suppliers. Lift Business Advisors, Inc has represented the sellers of more than 130 elevator industry businesses exceeding $400,000,000 in total purchase price. Lift Business Advisors, Inc. is a member of the National Association of Elevator Contractors (NAEC), the Canadian Elevator Contractors Association (CECA) and the NACVA.