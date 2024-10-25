Trey Kennedy Launches Basic Cellars: A Wine for the Rest of Us

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acclaimed comedian Trey Kennedy is bringing his down-to-earth, Midwest charm from the stage of his most recent tour to the wine aisle with the launch of Basic Cellars. Created in partnership with Animal Capital, In Good Taste, and Top Shelf Ventures, Basic offers delicious, accessible wines in innovative, single-serving packaging that prove you don’t have to be a sommelier to enjoy a good bottle.

Basic Cellars will be available online across the US starting October 25th in two expressions: Basic Red, a California Pinot Noir that offers a blend of cherries, raspberries, and sweet vanilla, and Basic White, a vibrant Italian white wine with notes of melon, citrus, and Mediterranean herbs from the southwest coast of Sicily. Packaged in convenient single-serving glass bottles, Basic makes for the perfect gift to the party while also offering the convenience for a cozy night in. Basic Cellars is not your typical wine brand - it's not in a can, it's not low quality, and it's not confusing or boring. It's Basic.

"We created Basic Cellars because wine should be fun, not complicated," said Trey Kennedy, whose success boasts over 13M+ followers across platforms and over 225K tour tickets sold over the last four years. “I was consistently frustrated with how difficult and boujee the wine buying process could be. I just want good wine and to have fun. And that melds perfectly with so much of my comedy. People are doing too much these days...so Basic Cellars was born.”

Marshall Sandman, Managing Partner at Animal Capital, echoed this sentiment: "Working with Trey on Basic Cellars has been incredible. He has a unique ability to connect with his audience in a real, unfiltered way, and we’re excited to disrupt the way wine should be experienced with a product that’s enjoyable to everyone, no pretense necessary.”

Partnering with In Good Taste, a leader in premium wine production and online wine retail, ensures that Basic Cellars lives up to its promise of quality and authenticity. "We’re thrilled to work with Trey and Animal Capital to produce wines that are not only delicious but also stripped down to only the good stuff," said Joe Welch, Co-Founder of In Good Taste. "Basic Cellars reflects our shared vision of making great wine more approachable, without sacrificing quality or flavor. And with the innovative packaging, we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy a great glass of wine anytime, anywhere."

The team is supported by industry veterans Rich Pascucci of Black Apple Group, whose extensive experience includes roles at Diageo and Red Bull, and Ben Reilley, known for his strategic work with high-profile beverage brands like Loverboy and Jack Link’s Bloody Mary Mix.

"The absolute best part of my job is how it brings people together. You share a video of mine with your family group text, you bring your spouse to a show, and now you can open a few bottles of Basic at your baby shower (I need a drink at baby showers)," added Kennedy. "Life shouldn't always be taken so seriously. People tend to over-complicate things. Sometimes Basic is best."

About Basic Cellars

Basic Cellars was founded by comedian Trey Kennedy with the mission to make wine less complicated and more fun. In collaboration with Animal Capital and In Good Taste, Basic Cellars offers high-quality wines that focus on pure flavor and simple enjoyment.

About Animal Capital

Animal Capital is a venture capital firm backed by some of the most prolific traditional and digital talent on earth. With unparalleled access and a proven track record, Animal Capital consistently creates unique opportunities that service both its limited partners and the celebrities within its ecosystem.

About In Good Taste

In Good Taste is a premium wine producer and distributor dedicated to making exceptional wines accessible to everyone. By partnering with top vineyards around the world, In Good Taste delivers high-quality, delicious wines that reflect the unique characteristics of each region.

About Top Shelf Ventures

Top Shelf Ventures is a venture fund dedicated to discovering, funding, and accelerating the world’s most innovative alcohol brands, leveraging its extensive network and expertise to drive growth and success in the competitive beverage industry.