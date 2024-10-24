Cyware and ECS Join Forces to Strengthen Government Cybersecurity with Enhanced Intel Exchange

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyware, the leading provider of threat intelligence management, low-code/no-code automation, and cyber fusion solutions, and ECS, a leader in advanced technology solutions for U.S. public sector customers, including defense and intelligence organizations, today announce their design partnership which will serve to enhance Cyware’s Intel Exchange product enabling government entities to improve their security posture. This partnership aims to leverage ECS’s deep public-sector knowledge and cybersecurity expertise to tailor Cyware’s Intel Exchange to address the unique needs of government entities, with a focus on strengthening collective defense and securing the nation's critical infrastructure.

To address the security challenges that impact federal entities, Cyware and ECS are working together to:

Enhance Intel Exchange’s automated Threat Intel Risk Score engine to bring flexibility and advancement in the algorithm to accommodate time sensitive government CTI operations and workflows. The new risk score is customizable based on the weightage given to the quality, credibility, relevance, and confidence level of the threat data sources, enrichment sources, and attributes of threat objects.

Introduce a custom scoring module in addition to the above Risk Score engine that will allow CTI teams to design scoring parameters tailored for government use cases for any threat data ingested into the platform and enable them to prioritize relevant threats for actioning.

Simplify triaging and operationalization of the large volume of threat data in the platform with automated rules leveraging the newly introduced scoring modules. CTI analysts can now create custom rules to score threat data depending on different priorities and perspectives.

“We’re thrilled to partner with ECS in co-designing a tailored solution for government entities,” said Sachin Jade, Chief Product Officer at Cyware. “Working with ECS on this design project allows us to enhance Intel Exchange with bespoke capabilities that meet the stringent requirements of federal agencies, fostering a more proactive approach to threat intelligence sharing and collective defense.”

Greg Adams, Senior Vice President of Justice and Homeland Solutions at ECS commented, “Our collaboration with Cyware on Intel Exchange is a crucial step towards enabling government entities to build a more resilient cybersecurity posture. Together, we’re delivering solutions that are aligned with federal government standards, and helping agencies to stay ahead of emerging threats.”

The full range of enhanced capabilities for Intel Exchange are expected to be unveiled for the public sector in early November 2024. Cyware and ECS remain committed to supporting federal agencies through innovative and tailored cybersecurity solutions that promote collective defense and protect the nation’s most critical infrastructure.

About Cyware

Cyware delivers an innovative approach to cybersecurity that unifies threat intelligence, automation, threat response, and vulnerability management with data insights gleaned from assets, users, malware, attackers, and vulnerabilities. Cyware’s Cyber Fusion platform integrates SOAR and TIP technology, enabling collaboration across siloed security teams. Cyware is widely deployed by enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs, and is the leading threat-intelligence sharing platform for global ISACs and CERTs.

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, including defense and intelligence organizations. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has nearly 4,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.