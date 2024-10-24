Procurant Selected by Superfresh Growers for EDI and Electronic Sales Order Collaboration

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superfresh Growers, one of North America’s largest suppliers of apples, pears, cherries, blueberries, and kiwi berries, has selected Procurant, a trusted provider of procurement order management and food safety solutions for the perishable goods industry, as its provider for EDI (electronic data interchange) and sales order collaboration with its retail grocery buyers.

Superfresh Growers is already an active supplier on the Procurant Commerce platform. This new agreement expands their use of Procurant’s order management infrastructure to better serve their retail partners. In contrast to generic EDI solutions designed for non-food items, Procurant’s technology platform is uniquely aligned with the needs of perishable goods suppliers, providing faster order processing and fulfillment, streamlined regulatory compliance reporting and EDI transactions that require less time and cost to support.

“By expanding our partnership with Procurant, we are ensuring that our retail partners receive the highest level of service and efficiency,” said Eric Skiles, IT Director at Superfresh Growers. “Procurant’s cloud-based platform allows us to scale our EDI and order collaboration processes quickly and efficiently, which is crucial as we continue to grow and strengthen our retail relationships.”

The Procurant platform is used by more than 850 of the leading grocery brands and produce suppliers across North America, supporting billions of dollars in fresh commodity purchases and invoices. Procurant’s infrastructure allows suppliers like Superfresh Growers to collaborate in real-time with buyers, warehouses, and logistics providers, ensuring faster, smoother transactions and better outcomes for all parties involved.

About Procurant

Procurant provides software solutions for retail grocers, foodservice organizations and their perishable goods suppliers to collaborate, act on market insights, transact business and manage food safety efficiently and cost-effectively throughout the supply chain. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering technology solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators.