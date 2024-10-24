Airship Expands Collaboration with Google Cloud Beyond Scalable Infrastructure and Advanced Data Analytics to Large Language Models

Marketers never have to start from scratch again. Starting with the business’s journey goal and using natural language prompts, Airship Journeys AI automatically generates suggested journeys and all content for different marketing channels and high-value experiences across apps and websites. Non-technical staff can immediately edit all output and easily scale variants for continuous experimentation to improve conversion, onboarding, activation and adoption for different customer segments. (Photo: Business Wire)

Marketers never have to start from scratch again. Starting with the business’s journey goal and using natural language prompts, Airship Journeys AI automatically generates suggested journeys and all content for different marketing channels and high-value experiences across apps and websites. Non-technical staff can immediately edit all output and easily scale variants for continuous experimentation to improve conversion, onboarding, activation and adoption for different customer segments. (Photo: Business Wire)

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile-first customer experience company Airship today revealed an expansion of its long-standing collaboration with Google Cloud, including the integration of Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform into Airship Journeys AI. As a core component of the Airship Experience Platform (AXP), Airship Journeys AI dramatically accelerates marketers ability to create, unify and optimize end-to-end customer experiences across websites, apps and digital channels — going far beyond messaging-centric approaches to improve customer experiences.

As digital channels proliferate, gaining and keeping customers’ attention and providing seamless, unified experiences has become more challenging — not less. Airship Journeys AI now provides an easy button for marketers to solve the content bottleneck, and go from an idea to a cross-channel, AI-generated customer journey with complete content included. In one click, marketers can turn goals and prompts into a customer journey that can be fine-tuned using Airship’s no-code Experience Editor to visually adapt AI suggestions, rollout variations, run experiments and optimize results.

To start, marketers respond to natural language prompts and state their business goals. Then Airship Journeys AI, leveraging Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, instantly creates a journey map and content for cross-channel messages and on-site and in-app experiences, deepening engagement and gathering zero-party data for more effective personalization. Airship executives will demo these new capabilities and the latest best practices at Google Cloud’s Data to AI Executive Summits in Portland, Ore., on October 30, and Seattle, Wash., on November 21 — kicking off Google Cloud’s North American roadshow. To attend, and better understand practical steps to turn data into advanced analytics and AI solutions, request an invitation.

Today’s announcement builds on more than 15 years of Airship mobile-first innovations, including a goal-based visual customer journey builder, machine-learning algorithms to reach the right customers at the right time, a unified message composer to create once and distribute across all channels, and a no-code Experience Editor, enabling everyone to bypass reliance on developers and take charge of improving customer activation, adoption, conversion and zero-party data capture across apps, websites and everywhere in between.

“We're excited to collaborate with Airship to bring Google Cloud's Vertex AI to Airship Journeys AI,” said Warren Barkley, Senior Director of Product Management for Vertex AI at Google Cloud. “With the power of Vertex AI integrated into Airship’s platform, marketers can tap into Google’s AI to deliver more tailored and impactful customer experiences. We’re eager to see the innovative solutions organizations will achieve with this technology.”

“To optimize customer experiences across channels and advance them through the lifecycle, I’ve relied on Airship Journeys for years to drive our critical business KPIs,” said Jessy Trengove, Chief Product Officer, Vinyl Group. “Now, Airship Journeys AI can automatically generate both content and journeys themselves, which will help accelerate our vision of powering all facets of the music ecosystem — from our ‘LinkedIn’ for creatives and ‘IMDb’-style music credits data for accurate payment, to ecommerce, publishing and events.”

All of the Airship Experience Platform (AXP) capabilities developed for apps are now available on the web, allowing non-technical teams to drive deeper engagement, more conversions and faster lifecycle progression to achieve customer loyalty where value accumulates. From critical first impressions to gaining opt-ins for re-engagement, registrations to understand cross-channel behaviors and zero-party data to better serve customers’ interests, AXP solutions like Journeys AI and Experience Editor offer an entirely new level of agility empowering everyone to create, deploy, measure and adapt high-value experiences that are proven to most significantly impact businesses’ top- and bottom-lines.

The Airship and Google Cloud collaboration brings together the Airship Experience Platform with Google Cloud's advanced data analytics and scalable infrastructure to deliver personalized and impactful customer experiences to millions of app and web audiences in seconds. Joint customers benefit from:

Real-time streaming of AXP events in Google Cloud Storage for further analysis and insights on data in BigQuery.

A holistic customer experience solution, unifying campaigns, journey orchestration, no-code experiences and experimentation running on identical high-performance cloud sites built on Google Cloud data centers globally.

Agility to easily collect customers’ interests, preferences and affinities progressively, and put insight into action immediately, as well as fuel a brand’s own AI models.

More personalized and predictive customer insights by incorporating Airship’s real-time data into Google Cloud’s AI capabilities.

“There’s no disputing the immense value creation opportunity that superior mobile-first customer experiences offer brands,” said Brandon O’Halloran, RVP of Partnerships, Airship. “By deepening our relationship with Google Cloud, we’re making it easier than ever for organizations to quickly deploy, manage and optimize customer experiences and gain the insight necessary to sustain and grow customer value over time.”

In addition, the Airship Experience Platform (AXP) is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, a digital store that allows users to discover, deploy and manage a wide range of third-party software solutions that run on Google Cloud. Brands procuring Airship’s platform on Google Cloud Marketplace benefit from deeper product integration with Google Cloud as well as unified billing.

For more information, visit Airship’s Google Cloud Marketplace listing.

About Airship

Airship helps brands master mobile-first customer experiences to build lasting relationships and accelerate business growth.

Since 2009, Airship has enabled thousands of the world’s leading brands to be at the forefront of the customer experience revolution with industry-first support for push notifications, in-app messages and mobile wallet boarding passes — all now the norm in elevating experiences everywhere.

Today, the Airship Experience Platform provides an end-to-end solution for unifying experiences across apps, websites and all channels, including email, SMS, mobile wallet and more. Its no-code Experience Editor and Journeys AI solutions enable marketers and product managers to get work done in minutes instead of months, capturing more value across the entire customer lifecycle without ongoing developer support.

With the Airship Experience Platform and App Store Optimization technology and expertise, brands now have a complete set of solutions to optimize the entire customer lifecycle – from the point of discovery to loyalty – driving greater value for everyone involved.

For more information, visit www.airship.com, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.