That’s Hot: Hampton by Hilton Partners with Paris Hilton to Serve Up a Glamorous Spin on Its Signature Waffle

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hampton by Hilton, in collaboration with Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media, is adding a pop of pink and a dash of sparkle to its legendary waffle lineup with the Sparkling Strawberry Hampton Waffle by Paris Hilton. Guests can enjoy the new waffle during their stay at more than 2,400 hotels in the U.S. and Canada beginning October 24 and, for the first time ever, purchase the waffle mix with edible glitter online to recreate Hampton’s beloved breakfast experience at home.

For 40 years, Hampton by Hilton has set the standard in its category, pioneering the concept of free hot breakfast and becoming the first hotel brand to offer make-your-own Belgian-style waffles. Now, through its partnership with Paris Hilton’s next-gen media and lifestyle company 11:11 Media, the Sparkling Strawberry Hampton Waffle by Paris Hilton takes center stage as the latest addition to the brand’s innovative flavors, joining previous guest favorites like pumpkin spice, red velvet, and lemon.

" At Hampton by Hilton, breakfast is such a key part of what we offer, and our waffles have become an iconic symbol of that tradition of providing a friendly and reliable stay," said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, global brand leader, Hampton by Hilton. " This collaboration with Paris Hilton brings a fresh, playful twist to something that’s already so loved. But it’s not just about the waffles—it’s about how we successfully set our guests up to take on the day. We provide a quality, balanced breakfast with healthy options and proteins, along with the warm, friendly service Hampton is known for. From a great night’s sleep to a hot meal served with a smile, we make sure guests feel energized, happy, and ready to take on whatever comes next."

Inspired by Paris Hilton’s signature style, this limited-time flavor is the delicious result of a creative partnership between the pop culture icon and Hampton by Hilton. In addition to indulging in the waffles at Hampton hotels, breakfast lovers can purchase a Sparkling Strawberry Hampton Waffle Kit for $29.99 at ShopHampton.com/Waffles while supplies last. The kit includes a 33-ounce canister of waffle mix, a container of edible glitter and Paris Hilton’s personal recipe for elevating breakfast with iconic fun and flavor and marks the first time that guests can create the Hampton Waffle at home.

“ I had so much fun partnering with Hampton by Hilton on this fabulous new flavor,” said Paris Hilton, CEO of 11:11 Media. “ The Sparkling Strawberry Hampton Waffle is totally iconic, sweet, and so me. I’m excited for everyone to try it and start their mornings with a little sparkle.”

Paris Hilton added her own stylish twist to the Sparkling Strawberry Hampton Waffle, working in collaboration with the newly crowned Waffle Bosses, a trio of breakfast attendants from around the world who provide a memorable breakfast experience for our guests. Together, they helped create a decadent recipe that transforms this breakfast favorite into an over-the-top delight. Here’s how to recreate it at home:

Chocolate-Covered Sparkling Strawberry Waffles:

Ingredients

Sparkling Strawberry Hampton Waffle

Strawberries

Chocolate Sauce

Chocolate Chips

Optional: Whipped Cream

Optional: Edible Glitter

Recipe

Top your freshly cooked Sparkling Strawberry Hampton Waffle with a handful of fresh, sliced strawberries Drizzle with chocolate sauce and add a dash of chocolate chips Add a swirl of whipped cream to complete this delicious treat

For an extra touch of Sliving, lightly sprinkle whipped cream with edible glitter

To learn more about Hampton by Hilton and the Sparkling Strawberry Hampton Waffle, please visit stories.hilton.com/hampton and HamptonbyHilton.com.

