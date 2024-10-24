Atomic Partners with M1 to Enhance Direct Deposit Capabilities for Automated Investing and Saving

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atomic, the leading provider of payroll connectivity solutions, is excited to announce its new partnership with M1 Finance, an innovative wealth management platform that enables consumers to earn, invest, spend and borrow with powerful automation. Atomic’s Deposit solution is now live within M1’s Invest and Earn products, providing users with an effortless way to automate payroll deposits into their investment portfolios or cash accounts.

Founded in 2015 and currently overseeing $10 billion in client assets, M1 is delivering on its mission to offer sophisticated wealth building solutions, simplified. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools for those looking to build wealth for the long term, leveraging customization and the power of automation.

M1 Invest provides clients with the ability to build and manage a customized portfolio with access to 6,000 stocks and ETFs and, through its technology partnership with Atomic, the platform will now benefit from seamless Direct Deposit Switching (DDS) integration. Clients will be able to directly deposit payroll funds into their investment accounts or high yield cash accounts and, together with M1’s Auto-invest feature, those funds will be automatically invested, building positions and dynamically rebalancing their portfolios to target allocations. In the process, clients can benefit from no-touch automated investing, portfolio rebalancing, dollar cost averaging, compounding returns over time, and one of the highest APYs on cash balances in the market.

"Our partnership with Atomic marks a significant advancement in our efforts to provide comprehensive tools and features for our clients to more efficiently manage their wealth on our platform," said Ryan Burke, General Manager of Invest at M1. "By facilitating direct deposits into our Invest and Earn products, we’re empowering clients to directly allocate and automate investments in their portfolios with consistency and with confidence. Atomics’ technology complements our vision of automated, personalized financial management, helping our clients manage their assets and build wealth over time."

As part of its commitment to providing "total control, total automation for your wealth today and tomorrow," M1’s DDS integration with Atomic allows their clients to ensure that every dollar is working purposefully toward achieving their long-term financial goals with the ability to allocate a portion of their payroll income into investment portfolios based on their wealth management strategy.

"We’re excited to partner with M1 to bring our Deposit solution to their platform," said Jordan Wright, Co Founder and CEO at Atomic. "This collaboration is about making consistent investing seamless and intuitive. By automating regular contributions into high yield cash and investment accounts through M1’s Earn and Invest products, we’re helping individuals steadily build a nest egg that supports their long-term financial goals. With M1’s focus on total control and automation, users can fully leverage these tools to secure their financial futures."

M1’s focus on automation, customization, and thoughtful investing distinguishes it in the personal finance space. Through features like fractional direct deposits, customizable portfolios, and smart transfers, M1 users can manage their money in a way that suits them best. The partnership with Atomic enhances this experience, making M1 a leading destination for individuals looking to simplify their financial lives.

About Atomic

Atomic is a leading financial connectivity platform trusted by over 195 financial institutions and fintech firms, including 13 of the industry's largest digital-first neobanks and 6 of the top 10 financial institutions. Atomic serves as the essential bridge between consumer data and financial solutions by allowing unparalleled access to payroll, HRIS systems, and merchants, facilitating a range of financial services including direct deposit switching, income and employment verification, payment method updating and subscription management. For more information, visit https://atomic.financial.

About M1

M1 lets self-directed investors earn, invest, spend, and borrow all on one financial platform. M1 is made for those looking to build their wealth using powerful automation tools and topflight rates. With more than $10 billion in assets under management as of September 2024, M1 helps their clients earn more, invest for the long run, spend smarter, and borrow for less. M1 was named Best for Sophisticated Investors by Investopedia in 2024.

M1 is a technology company offering a range of financial products and services. “M1” refers to M1 Holdings Inc., and its wholly-owned, separate affiliates M1 Finance LLC, M1 Spend LLC, and M1 Digital LLC.

Brokerage products and services are offered by M1 Finance LLC, Member FINRA / SIPC