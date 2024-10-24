Cape, in Partnership With IT&E, Sets Up Strategic MVNO in the Pacific, and Achieves 4G / 5G Connectivity With the USS Abraham Lincoln up to 130 Miles Offshore

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Privacy-first mobile carrier Cape today revealed progress on its work to deliver advanced telecommunications capabilities to the Navy, helping achieve 4G/5G connectivity with its partner IT&E in trials on the USS Abraham Lincoln up to 130 miles offshore.

In providing a viable alternative for high-bandwidth data connections, Cape and its partner IT&E, the leading provider of mobile technology in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, are delivering on the vision of Mr. Bob Stephenson, PACOM CIO, of “satellite at sea, 5G at port” — an ambition that was previously very challenging, particularly in volatile environments.

- The USS Abraham Lincoln was able to attain 4G / 5G data connections up to 30 nautical miles offshore coming into Guam, and up to 130 nautical miles offshore in the Philippines.

- The team achieved steady speeds of 50 Mbps download, 25 Mbps upload and peaks of 160 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload, comparable to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services.

- At port, Cape’s Strategic MVNO delivered a secure, high bandwidth 4G / 5G connection, providing connectivity for the entire carrier and transferring over a terabyte of data in 24 hours.

- Pier-side tests using Cape SIMs delivered data speeds 10-20 times faster than prepaid and roaming SIMs, with comparable download and 2-3 times faster upload speeds to an onboard satellite terminal.

The success on USS Abraham Lincoln underscores the important innovation that the Navy is leading in adding more communications capabilities to our fleets by enhancing the security of commercial cellular and 5G. Using the Cape Strategic MVNO aboard a Navy aircraft carrier demonstrates the potential for the future of enabling cellular communications that are routed through a U.S.-owned, cloud-based core on ships around the world. Every soldier and sailor deployed to a country with one of Cape’s expanding network of trusted, overseas Strategic MVNOs can communicate more securely.

Captain Kevin White, Combat Systems Officer on the Abraham Lincoln, said, “Innovating is the lifeblood of the Navy. By developing additional high speed data connections using 4G / 5G we help our sailors accomplish their mission.”

The results also pave the way for using commercially deployed cellular infrastructure to communicate more securely on a variety of vessels and vehicles, enabling the military to gain the benefits of cellular’s ability to support high-speed handoffs, using smaller form factors that require less power than other communication options like satellite can deliver, all while running on widely available local cellular networks.

Cape deploys a cloud-based ultra secure network on top of IT&E’s physical RAN. As the USS Abraham Lincoln approached into cellular range, sailors onboard were able to start offloading data onto Cape’s MVNO, which routes data directly from the IT&E local 4G and 5G cell sites to the Cape-managed, cloud-based core network for data transmission.

David Gibson, CEO of IT&E, said, “As the service provider with the largest network in the Marianas and Guam, we are proud to partner with the Navy and Cape to deliver innovation in connectivity. This partnership allows us to support national defense initiatives and our service men and women by ensuring seamless communication and reliable connections when and where it matters the most. Together, we’re ensuring connectivity across the globe, both on land and at sea.”

Cape is working to improve secure connectivity throughout the INDOPACOM AOR using existing cellular infrastructure. Following on from our success in Guam, Cape is establishing Strategic MVNOs throughout INDOPACOM to serve the Navy and other USG customers.

“One of the values of Cape’s work with IT&E and other operators is that it means users can have their data routed back to Cape’s U.S.-owned and managed core network while on foreign networks,” said John Doyle, CEO of Cape. “It’s fantastic to see our tech is able to securely protect the data of members of the Navy and encourages what this means for secure protection of our users more broadly.”

ABOUT CAPE

Cape is a pioneering privacy-first mobile carrier built to restore individuals’ control over their mobile identity. It provides premium wireless coverage with minimal data collection and a commitment to never monetize subscriber data. Customers get best-in-class spam protection, hardened account security, stringent firewall restrictions, and blazing fast nationwide 5G and 4G coverage with the highest tower density in the country.

Cape is trusted by innovators in security and technology. The company has raised $61M from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, A* Capital, ex/ante, Point72 Ventures, XYZ Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Forward Deployed VC, and Karman Ventures. Its research partners include leading institutions in cybersecurity, such as Virginia Tech, the University of Maryland, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and others.

ABOUT IT&E

IT&E is the leading provider of fiber connectivity, international backhaul service, datacenter, fixed wireless, and mobility services in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. With the widest footprint in the region, IT&E has been serving Guam and the Marianas for more than 35 years. Learn more at ite.net.