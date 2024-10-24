The Swiss Innovation Agency Funds LatticeFlow AI to Build First Platform Linking AI Governance and Technical Evaluations

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LatticeFlow AI, a Swiss leader in trustworthy, safe, and compliant AI, announced today that it has secured about USD 3M funding from the Swiss Innovation Agency (Innosuisse) to advance its innovative AI Assessments platform.

As one of just 33 projects selected from 373 applications in the highly competitive Swiss Accelerator initiative, this funding underscores the platform’s strong innovation potential, market relevance, and significant commercial opportunities.

The project also tackles a key challenge in the rapidly growing AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM) market, which is projected to surpass USD 8 billion by 2033. LatticeFlow´s AI project will introduce the world’s first platform that seamlessly integrates AI governance frameworks with the technical validations needed to comply with regulatory standards, such as the EU AI Act.

AI regulations, particularly for high-risk applications, are evolving rapidly. However, many enterprises struggle to align governance frameworks with the technical requirements needed to meet these emerging standards. The AI Assessments platform is designed to close this gap, allowing companies to confidently deploy AI systems that are not only high-performing but also compliant with global regulations.

“Governance processes alone cannot meet AI standards and regulations – companies need deep technical validation to ensure their models are reliable and compliant. The platform we are developing delivers precisely that, bridging governance and operations,” said Dave Henry, SVP of Business Development at LatticeFlow AI.

The project is further strengthened by the strategic partnership with KPMG Switzerland, a leader in digital risk advisory services. This collaboration is focused on accelerating AI risk assessments, helping enterprises manage AI risks while ensuring regulatory compliance.

“Our partnership with LatticeFlow AI enhances KPMG’s advisory services by providing a state-of-the-art platform for deep technical validation of AI models, ensuring organizations can meet emerging regulations and deploy AI systems with confidence,” said Dr. Matthias Bossardt, Partner and Head of Cyber & Digital Risk Consulting at KPMG Switzerland.

Another significant milestone in AI compliance, where LatticeFlow AI plays a pivotal role, is the launch of COMPL-AI, the first compliance-centered evaluation framework for large language models (LLMs) aligned with the EU AI Act. Developed in collaboration with ETH Zurich and INSAIT, COMPL-AI exemplifies how the EU AI Act can be translated into actionable technical requirements that can be rigorously assessed.