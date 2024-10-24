Securonix Partners With AVANT to Deliver AI-Reinforced CyberOps to Global Enterprises

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securonix, Inc., a five-time Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), today announced a strategic alliance with AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor. This collaboration will bring Securonix's cutting-edge SIEM and AI-Reinforced cybersecurity solutions to AVANT’s expansive network, equipping organizations with the tools they need to counter evolving cyber threats more effectively.

Trusted Advisors now can access and sell Securonix’s industry-leading SIEM platform, leveraging Securonix EON, which integrates advanced AI capabilities. This advancement empowers security teams to tackle emerging cyber threats with greater speed, precision, and efficacy.

“ We’re excited to deepen our channel presence by partnering with AVANT, a trusted leader in technology distribution,” said Marcia Dempster, Vice President of Channel Sales, Americas at Securonix. “ With AVANT’s extensive reach in the US and UK markets, and its expertise in technology distribution, more organizations can now strengthen their security posture by leveraging our 5x Magic Quadrant-leading SIEM and UEBA solutions. Together, we are empowering businesses to protect their operations and stay resilient against today’s complex threat landscape.”

AVANT, known for its commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions, further expands its cybersecurity offerings with the inclusion of Securonix's advanced detection and response capabilities. This partnership underscores AVANT’s dedication to equipping Trusted Advisors with top-tier solutions that support their customers’ comprehensive cybersecurity strategies.

“ Our collaboration with Securonix is a key milestone as we continue to expand our cybersecurity offerings,” said Ian Kieninger, CEO and Co-Founder of AVANT. “ By integrating Securonix's AI-Reinforced SIEM and UEBA solutions into our portfolio, we are enabling clients to stay ahead of sophisticated threats and secure their digital environments.”

Through the newly enhanced Securonix Elevate partner program, AVANT’s Trusted Advisors can now access exclusive benefits, including AI-Reinforced CyberOps capabilities, tiered pricing, and robust enablement resources. These enhancements offer solution providers the opportunity to drive new revenue streams while delivering essential cybersecurity solutions to clients.

For more information on Securonix EON, please visit: https://www.securonix.com/products/eon/.

For more information or to inquire about partnering with Securonix, please visit: https://www.securonix.com/partners/.

About Securonix

Securonix is pushing forward in its mission to secure the world by staying ahead of cyber threats by reinforcing all layers of its platform with AI capabilities. Securonix EON provides organizations with the first and only AI-Reinforced threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) solution built with a cybersecurity mesh architecture on a highly scalable data cloud. The innovative cloud-native solution delivers a frictionless CyberOps experience and enables organizations to scale up their security operations and keep up with evolving threats. For more information, visit www.securonix.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.