AI for Education and Carnegie Learning Announce New Partnership

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Carnegie Learning is announcing a new partnership with AI for Education to accelerate AI literacy training and promote the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence in K-12 classrooms nationwide. This collaboration unites two pioneers in educational AI – combining Carnegie Learning's decades of experience in AI-driven learning solutions with AI for Education's extensive expertise in generative AI training and professional development for educators. Together, they aim to better address a critical need in education by empowering more educators with the skills and knowledge to harness this breakthrough technology.

According to a recent survey of nearly 800 educators, the demand for AI education is skyrocketing, but many don’t know how to properly utilize it.

Half of the teachers surveyed identified a general lack of AI training as one of their primary concerns.

93% of administrators surveyed indicated they believe it is important to provide AI training and support to teachers, but only 25% have done so.

74% of teachers and 80% of administrators indicated they have no classroom policy for AI.

Born out of Carnegie Mellon University, Carnegie Learning has been developing AI-driven educational tools for over two decades. The company’s award-winning math, literacy, and world language solutions are used by over 5.5M students in K-12 schools across North America. Their professional learning portfolio includes a federally-funded Patterns program as well as The National Institutes, named one of the nation’s top 10 math conferences. The company’s research into AI-driven learning models is backed by over $90 million in funding from various organizations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation.

AI for Education’s mission is to provide AI literacy training to 1 million educators and lead the responsible adoption of Generative AI in the education ecosystem, empowering teachers and ultimately improving student outcomes while preparing them for the future. As the leader in Generative AI adoption, training, and guidance development, AI for Education has already trained over 250,000 educators globally and worked with some of the largest school districts across the U.S.

“The demand for AI in K-12 education is unprecedented. We know from our research and conversations with K-12 educators that they want to use the latest AI innovations in their classrooms to help their students succeed,” said Barry Malkin, CEO of Carnegie Learning. “They need real solutions that work, and there’s no one better to bring immediate, actionable, classroom-ready AI implementation tools than Amanda Bickerstaff and her team at AI for Education. It is incumbent upon us to educate future generations on how to use this ever-evolving technology. We could not be more excited to collaborate with them on this critical work.”

"Our work in schools has always been focused on AI literacy and ensuring educators have the knowledge and support they need to navigate AI effectively and ethically in their classrooms," said Amanda Bickerstaff, CEO of AI for Education. "This partnership allows us to reach more educators and prepare them to harness this technology in ways that are both human-centered and enhance student learning and success. Together, we’re taking a significant step forward in making high-quality AI training accessible to every educator across the country."

About Carnegie Learning, Inc. Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Learning is the world’s leading edtech company using research and AI to dramatically improve student learning outcomes. A pioneer in K-12 education for 26+ years, we provide award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, and high-dosage tutoring solutions to more than 5.5 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Born out of Carnegie Mellon University, our company continues to conduct research with more than $90M in grant funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, and the U.S. Department of Education, among others. Visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About AI for Education Inc. AI for Education is committed to leading the responsible adoption of Generative AI in education by providing comprehensive AI literacy training and AI guidance and policy development to schools and educators worldwide. As a pioneering organization that has partnered with some of the largest school districts across the U.S., they develop and publish a wealth of free, practical, and innovative resources while working with academic institutions to conduct training, develop curriculum, define policy, and implement customized AI solutions. With the goal of providing AI literacy training to 1 million educators, their mission focuses on empowering teachers to expertly navigate AI technology, ultimately improving student outcomes and preparing them for the future.