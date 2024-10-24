Sandbox VR Inks Franchise Partnership With LOL Entertainment to Bring Virtual Reality to Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandbox VR, the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, is announcing a franchise deal with LOL Entertainment, which specializes in bringing location-based entertainment to life. The partnership will bring four new Sandbox VR locations to vibrant East Coast cities: Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC.

Sandbox VR will join LOL Entertainment’s roster of location-based entertainment investments including Museum of Illusions and Cluville Kids Escape Room, expanding their portfolio of immersive experiences.

Franchising has been instrumental in making Sandbox VR the fastest growing location-based VR startup globally. The LOL Entertainment partnership comes on the heels of Sandbox VR’s recent announcement that the company saw 60% growth in franchise deals in Q2 and plans to open 280 new franchise locations in the next four years.

“ When it comes to expansion, I know how critical it is to work with the right partners,” said Steve Zhao, CEO and Founder of Sandbox VR. “ We have seen a lot of customer demand on the East Coast and are excited to collaborate with LOL Entertainment to grow our presence in the region to meet that demand. As established leaders in location-based entertainment, their commitment to creating unforgettable experiences will ensure visitors never forget their journey through a whole new reality.”

“ We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Sandbox VR to bring their cutting-edge, immersive VR experience to more people along the East Coast,” said Rob Cooper, CEO and Founder of LOL Entertainment. “ We are always looking for innovative ways to expand the boundaries of immersive entertainment and this partnership with Sandbox VR is a perfect fit. These new locations will allow even more guests to step into a world of thrilling, interactive adventures, and we look forward to launching these one-of-a-kind experiences early next year.”

Sandbox VR is creating the future of entertainment by building the world’s most immersive experiences using bleeding-edge virtual reality technology. Their patented motion-tracking system, which captures the movements of a player’s entire body, combines with high-quality haptics to provide players with unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR or other location-based VR platforms. Guests’ own bodies act as their game controllers; all they have to do is step into the virtual world and engage in the action unfolding all around them.

All Sandbox VR experiences are developed by in-house AAA gaming studios in Hong Kong and Vancouver, led by game industry veterans. The unparalleled experiences are uniquely designed for groups to play as social experiences, further setting Sandbox VR apart. Teams of up to six friends freely roam and explore virtual worlds together, while relying on each other to succeed.

Just this month, Sandbox VR launched their ninth immersive virtual reality experience, Deadwood PHOBIA, the third title in their Deadwood zombie franchise. Deadwood PHOBIA is a sequel to Sandbox VR’s most popular experience, Deadwood Valley. Since its release in the summer of 2022, Deadwood Valley has sold over 1 million tickets— generating over $52M in ticket sales—establishing the adrenaline-pumping zombie thrill-ride as one of the best-selling VR titles of all time.

Sandbox VR is operating in over 50 global locations and expanding rapidly. Its global locations welcome over 100k players monthly to experience immersive virtual reality experiences you can’t find anywhere else. In 2023, the company topped 1.2M tickets sold and has seen a 33% year-over-year increase in 2024 ticket sales.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in 50 locations and attracting over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company’s latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

ABOUT LOL ENTERTAINMENT

LOL Entertainment is a leading investor in and operator of location-based entertainment, specializing in creating unforgettable experiences through immersive and interactive attractions. Having welcomed over 1 million guests to its unique experiences, LOL Entertainment continues to captivate audiences of all ages. With cutting-edge technology and innovative design, the company delivers world-class entertainment that leaves a lasting impression, setting new standards in the industry.